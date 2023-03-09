Lubbock, TX

Remembering the Devastating Tornado that Struck Lubbock: A Look Back at the Tragedy and Recovery

TheRodriguezTwins News

According to the National Geographic article, on the evening of May 11, 1970, a catastrophic tornado ripped through downtown Lubbock, Texas, leaving a path of destruction and tragedy in its wake. The F5 tornado in Lubbock, which was the deadliest category on the Fujita scale, killed 26 people and injured hundreds more. The tornado was one of the worst in Texas history, and those who witnessed its intensity will never forget it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f48r7_0lDee7VV00
Photo byNOAA/unsplash

At 9:45 p.m., the tornado slammed into Lubbock, catching many inhabitants by surprise. Before the storm, which brought with it torrential rain and hail, the sky was an unsettling shade of green. Once the tornado touched down, it carved a trail of destruction through the city's core, destroying homes, shops, and public structures. The funnel of the tornado was about a mile wide, and it remained on the ground for more than an hour, traveling 8.5 miles.

The tornado in Lubbock did a lot of damage to the city's infrastructure, like power lines, water mains, and roads. Some hospitals had to turn away people with minor injuries because they were too busy to help everyone who was hurt and needed help.

Lubbock was left to pick up the pieces and begin the lengthy process of rebuilding following the tornado. James Granberry, who was mayor of the city, put in place a curfew, and J.T. Alley, who was in charge of the police, told them to shoot looters on sight. Nonetheless, no reports of looting were made throughout the event. The city council took over the rebuilding work, which continued when Granberry's job was taken over by Morris W. Turner.

Even though the tornado caused a lot of damage, the rebuilding effort got the economy of Lubbock moving again and led to a period of steady economic and physical growth. Many structures that were irreparably damaged were razed to make room for the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and the George and Helen Mahon Public Library. Along the significantly demolished east side of Avenue Q, new hotels and restaurants were also created.

The tornado also severely damaged Guadalupe, which is a predominantly Hispanic area. People in the neighborhood had to move to other parts of Lubbock, especially to the south and west. The Guadalupe neighborhood was finally fixed up by the Lubbock Urban Renewal Agency. But progress was slow, and it took years before the neighborhood was really fixed up.

The tornado in Lubbock was a defining moment in the history of tornado studies. Ted Fujita carefully drew a map of the tornado's path of destruction. This map became the basis for the six levels of the Fujita tornado scale, which was used to describe tornadoes until the Enhanced Fujita Scale replaced it in 2007. The Lubbock tornado was also a big reason why the Fujita scale was made a year later. Richard M. Nixon, who was president at the time, gave Bud Andrews and Ernesto Barton Presidential Citations for their coverage of the accident.

The Lubbock tornado is still an important part of the city's history. It shows how powerful and unpredictable nature can be. Still, the way the city dealt with the disaster shows how strong and determined its people are.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tornado of lubbock texas# May 11# lubbock texas# tornado# weather

Comments / 3

Published by

I've dedicated the last four years to producing fascinating video blogs that explore a variety of topics, from cutting-edge technology to the introduction of the Mercedes Benz EQS and  social media analysis. The following we've amassed on TikTok, consisting of  1.7 million followers.

Lubbock, TX
69 followers

More from TheRodriguezTwins News

Reels Program Pause: A Blow to Facebook and Instagram Content Creators' Earnings

A Gizmodo article says that Facebook and Instagram recently announced that they will stop a popular program called Bonus that gave rewards to people who made Reels videos. This product was first made to compete with TikTok's short-form video format and get more people to use Instagram's Reels.

Read full story
1 comments
Lubbock, TX

Unidentified Flying Objects Over Lubbock: The 1951 Sightings

According to a History.com article, in the summer of 1951, a group of Texas Tech University professors in Lubbock, Texas, experienced a bizarre and unexplainable phenomenon. They observed a V-shaped arrangement of bright, oval-shaped lights traveling silently over the sky. The Lubbock Lights were the cause of one of the largest and longest-lasting UFO sightings in U.S. history.

Read full story
2 comments
Lubbock, TX

From Native American Settlements to Thriving City: The History and Growth of Lubbock, Texas

According to an article by the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the city of Lubbock, Texas, has a long history that dates back to Native American and Spanish civilizations. Lubbock has grown from a small farming town into a thriving city with a wide range of industries and a rich culture. This article will talk about how the city got started, who lived there at first, and how it has grown over time.

Read full story
1 comments
Lubbock, TX

From Native American Roots to a Thriving City: The Evolving History of Lubbock, Texas

According to a Lubbock Economic Development Alliance article, Lubbock, Texas, is a city steeped in history, with origins dating back to Native American and Spanish civilizations. Lubbock has transformed from a modest farming hamlet to a prosperous city with a diverse economy and a bustling cultural scene over the years. This article will examine the origins of the city, its earliest settlers, and its development over time.

Read full story
1 comments
Lubbock, TX

Exploring the Haunted Past of Lubbock's Woodrow Manor

The Plainsmen Press at South Plains College wrote an article in the Texan Mosaic that said Woodrow Manor is south of Lubbock, Texas. It has a short but horrible story, which makes many people think it is one of the most haunted mansions in the U.S. There have been many reports of ghostly sightings, strange noises, and other strange things happening in the house, which was built in 2003.

Read full story
2 comments
Lubbock, TX

The Local Hero: Buddy Holly and His Impact on Lubbock, Texas

According to Biography, when most people consider rock and roll legends, they may think of Elvis Presley or The Beatles. For locals of Lubbock, Texas, however, one name stands out: Buddy Holly. Holly began his musical career in Lubbock, where he was born in 1936, and rapidly became a local celebrity. Holly died way too young in 1959, but his influence on the music industry and on his hometown of Lubbock lives on.

Read full story
Lubbock, TX

The Price of Your Privacy: How Lubbock Companies are Profiting from Your Personal Information

According to TechXplore, in the digital age, companies that want to target their marketing efforts can get a lot of value from information about us. But the common practice of businesses selling our private information without our permission is bad for privacy, accountability, and openness. This topic is important not only to Lubbock, Texas, but to the entirety of the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
Lubbock, TX

Haunted Hells Gate: The Chilling Paranormal Activity of Lubbock, Texas

According to the Texas Hill Country article, Hell's Gate, the railroad trestle located behind the Lubbock Cemetery in Texas, is infamous for being one of the most haunted locations in the state. This famous place is where the rock star Buddy Holly is buried. There have been many strange and scary things that have happened there, giving people the creeps who dare to go there. This article explores the eerie legends of Hell's Gate and the paranormal activity that surrounds it.

Read full story
8 comments

Apex Legends Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Imperial Guard Event

According to the DualSHOCKERS article, Respawn Entertainment, the company that makes Apex Legends, will celebrate the game's fourth anniversary with the Imperial Guard event. This will include 24 cosmetics that are only available for a limited time and a new Mixtape playlist. On March 7, the event will begin, and users will be able to purchase cosmetics with real money.

Read full story

The Fate of TikTok in the US: Implications for Digital Marketers and Brands

A Search Engine Land article says that because of security concerns, American officials are getting closer to banning TikTok. The fate of the popular video-sharing app TikTok, which is controlled by the Chinese government, is once again unknown as American officials take steps toward banning it from official devices and maybe the entire country. The latest news is that the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee gave President Joe Biden the power to ban the app based on how he sees it. This comes as security concerns about the app's ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continue. Similar sanctions have already been put in place by more than 30 U.S. states, as well as by European and Canadian governments. This is because tensions between China and the West are still high, in part because of the situation in Ukraine.

Read full story
1 comments

Erythritol Sweetener Linked to Heart Disease and Stroke Risk, New Study Finds

According to a CNN article, erythritol, a sugar substitute, is a favorite among people who follow low-carb diets or have diabetes because it has zero effects on blood sugar and few calories. A recent study, on the other hand, found a link between high levels of erythritol and blood clots, heart attacks, and strokes. The study found that people with the highest levels of erythritol in their blood were twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke as people without heart disease risk factors like diabetes. In this article, we'll talk about the risks of erythritol and how to control how much you take.

Read full story
1 comments

Mercedes and Google Join Forces to Enhance Navigation Experience with Maps Partnership

As more and more people switch to electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce their carbon footprint and save money on gas, EVs are a good thing for the auto industry. (Sardar & Muttana, 2012) But one of the primary worries that electric car owners have is whether there will be any charging stations nearby. Google Maps is helpful in this situation.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy