Remembering the Devastating Tornado that Struck Lubbock: A Look Back at the Tragedy and Recovery

According to the National Geographic article, on the evening of May 11, 1970, a catastrophic tornado ripped through downtown Lubbock, Texas, leaving a path of destruction and tragedy in its wake. The F5 tornado in Lubbock, which was the deadliest category on the Fujita scale, killed 26 people and injured hundreds more. The tornado was one of the worst in Texas history, and those who witnessed its intensity will never forget it.

Photo by NOAA/unsplash

At 9:45 p.m., the tornado slammed into Lubbock, catching many inhabitants by surprise. Before the storm, which brought with it torrential rain and hail, the sky was an unsettling shade of green. Once the tornado touched down, it carved a trail of destruction through the city's core, destroying homes, shops, and public structures. The funnel of the tornado was about a mile wide, and it remained on the ground for more than an hour, traveling 8.5 miles.

The tornado in Lubbock did a lot of damage to the city's infrastructure, like power lines, water mains, and roads. Some hospitals had to turn away people with minor injuries because they were too busy to help everyone who was hurt and needed help.

Lubbock was left to pick up the pieces and begin the lengthy process of rebuilding following the tornado. James Granberry, who was mayor of the city, put in place a curfew, and J.T. Alley, who was in charge of the police, told them to shoot looters on sight. Nonetheless, no reports of looting were made throughout the event. The city council took over the rebuilding work, which continued when Granberry's job was taken over by Morris W. Turner.

Even though the tornado caused a lot of damage, the rebuilding effort got the economy of Lubbock moving again and led to a period of steady economic and physical growth. Many structures that were irreparably damaged were razed to make room for the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and the George and Helen Mahon Public Library. Along the significantly demolished east side of Avenue Q, new hotels and restaurants were also created.

The tornado also severely damaged Guadalupe, which is a predominantly Hispanic area. People in the neighborhood had to move to other parts of Lubbock, especially to the south and west. The Guadalupe neighborhood was finally fixed up by the Lubbock Urban Renewal Agency. But progress was slow, and it took years before the neighborhood was really fixed up.

The tornado in Lubbock was a defining moment in the history of tornado studies. Ted Fujita carefully drew a map of the tornado's path of destruction. This map became the basis for the six levels of the Fujita tornado scale, which was used to describe tornadoes until the Enhanced Fujita Scale replaced it in 2007. The Lubbock tornado was also a big reason why the Fujita scale was made a year later. Richard M. Nixon, who was president at the time, gave Bud Andrews and Ernesto Barton Presidential Citations for their coverage of the accident.

The Lubbock tornado is still an important part of the city's history. It shows how powerful and unpredictable nature can be. Still, the way the city dealt with the disaster shows how strong and determined its people are.