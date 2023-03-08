Exploring the Haunted Past of Lubbock's Woodrow Manor

The Plainsmen Press at South Plains College wrote an article in the Texan Mosaic that said Woodrow Manor is south of Lubbock, Texas. It has a short but horrible story, which makes many people think it is one of the most haunted mansions in the U.S. There have been many reports of ghostly sightings, strange noises, and other strange things happening in the house, which was built in 2003.

Photo by Ján Jakub Naništa/unsplash

One of the creepier stories about Woodrow Manor is the one about the veterinarian who lived there. In a shed on the site, he allegedly did experiments on both dead and living animals. The vet reportedly gave a pregnant pit bull mix a caesarean section, put the newborn puppies back into the mother, and then stitched her up. Still standing, the kennels and "experiment" room radiate a dark, melancholy atmosphere that visitors can feel in their chests.

A young girl was found stabbed to death at the top of the stairs after falling to her death on the catwalk; this was another tragic event that occurred at Woodrow Manor. Some think that every person who has ever resided in the mansion has gone insane, adding to the property's creepy atmosphere.

In 2018, the people who owned Woodrow Manor asked the Lubbock Ghost Investigating Society to look into the property. From the beginning, the investigators believed that the house was communicating with them, and they reported seeing a ghostly figure cross their path. In addition, they noticed that a pane of glass at the front of the house had been mysteriously shattered into the shape of a dragonfly, a symbol held dear by one of the investigators.

The Lubbock Ghost Investigation Society posted their investigation report on their Facebook page. It was said that Woodrow Manor is one of the most haunted places they have ever looked into. Despite its terrible history, the present owners used the mansion as a location for a haunted amusement park that functioned until 2018. But they have decided to preserve the home and retain the attraction without such a grandiose display.

Kaitlyn Hyde and the person who wrote "Texan Mosaic" for the Plainsman Press volunteered to spend the night at Woodrow Manor. Even though they were given a free tour of the theme park area, the experience was anything but enjoyable. Strange hissing, thumping, and croaking noises coming from the fireplace kept stopping Hyde and the author from getting their work done. Also, they had the same sinking sensation in their chests as other visitors to the property.

The Rodriguez Twins asked the owners of Woodrow Manor what they thought about their stay on their Facebook page, but they didn't respond. Even though the Lubbock Ghost Investigation Society investigation did not find conclusive proof of paranormal activity, Hyde's and the author's experiences show that there is something bad about Woodrow Manor. Woodrow Manor is definitely a place that people who are interested in the supernatural should check out, even if the house has a sad history or something even stranger is there.