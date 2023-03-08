Lubbock, TX

Exploring the Haunted Past of Lubbock's Woodrow Manor

TheRodriguezTwins News

The Plainsmen Press at South Plains College wrote an article in the Texan Mosaic that said Woodrow Manor is south of Lubbock, Texas. It has a short but horrible story, which makes many people think it is one of the most haunted mansions in the U.S. There have been many reports of ghostly sightings, strange noises, and other strange things happening in the house, which was built in 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ym0Fv_0lB3gQ2X00
Photo byJán Jakub Naništa/unsplash

One of the creepier stories about Woodrow Manor is the one about the veterinarian who lived there. In a shed on the site, he allegedly did experiments on both dead and living animals. The vet reportedly gave a pregnant pit bull mix a caesarean section, put the newborn puppies back into the mother, and then stitched her up. Still standing, the kennels and "experiment" room radiate a dark, melancholy atmosphere that visitors can feel in their chests.

A young girl was found stabbed to death at the top of the stairs after falling to her death on the catwalk; this was another tragic event that occurred at Woodrow Manor. Some think that every person who has ever resided in the mansion has gone insane, adding to the property's creepy atmosphere.

In 2018, the people who owned Woodrow Manor asked the Lubbock Ghost Investigating Society to look into the property. From the beginning, the investigators believed that the house was communicating with them, and they reported seeing a ghostly figure cross their path. In addition, they noticed that a pane of glass at the front of the house had been mysteriously shattered into the shape of a dragonfly, a symbol held dear by one of the investigators.

The Lubbock Ghost Investigation Society posted their investigation report on their Facebook page. It was said that Woodrow Manor is one of the most haunted places they have ever looked into. Despite its terrible history, the present owners used the mansion as a location for a haunted amusement park that functioned until 2018. But they have decided to preserve the home and retain the attraction without such a grandiose display.

Kaitlyn Hyde and the person who wrote "Texan Mosaic" for the Plainsman Press volunteered to spend the night at Woodrow Manor. Even though they were given a free tour of the theme park area, the experience was anything but enjoyable. Strange hissing, thumping, and croaking noises coming from the fireplace kept stopping Hyde and the author from getting their work done. Also, they had the same sinking sensation in their chests as other visitors to the property.

The Rodriguez Twins asked the owners of Woodrow Manor what they thought about their stay on their Facebook page, but they didn't respond. Even though the Lubbock Ghost Investigation Society investigation did not find conclusive proof of paranormal activity, Hyde's and the author's experiences show that there is something bad about Woodrow Manor. Woodrow Manor is definitely a place that people who are interested in the supernatural should check out, even if the house has a sad history or something even stranger is there.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# woodrow manor# lubbock texas# haunted# scary# The Haunting of Woodrow Manor

Comments / 2

Published by

I've dedicated the last four years to producing fascinating video blogs that explore a variety of topics, from cutting-edge technology to the introduction of the Mercedes Benz EQS and  social media analysis. The following we've amassed on TikTok, consisting of  1.7 million followers.

Lubbock, TX
56 followers

More from TheRodriguezTwins News

Lubbock, TX

From Native American Roots to a Thriving City: The Evolving History of Lubbock, Texas

According to a Lubbock Economic Development Alliance article, Lubbock, Texas, is a city steeped in history, with origins dating back to Native American and Spanish civilizations. Lubbock has transformed from a modest farming hamlet to a prosperous city with a diverse economy and a bustling cultural scene over the years. This article will examine the origins of the city, its earliest settlers, and its development over time.

Read full story
Lubbock, TX

Remembering the Devastating Tornado that Struck Lubbock: A Look Back at the Tragedy and Recovery

According to the National Geographic article, on the evening of May 11, 1970, a catastrophic tornado ripped through downtown Lubbock, Texas, leaving a path of destruction and tragedy in its wake. The F5 tornado in Lubbock, which was the deadliest category on the Fujita scale, killed 26 people and injured hundreds more. The tornado was one of the worst in Texas history, and those who witnessed its intensity will never forget it.

Read full story
3 comments
Lubbock, TX

The Local Hero: Buddy Holly and His Impact on Lubbock, Texas

According to Biography, when most people consider rock and roll legends, they may think of Elvis Presley or The Beatles. For locals of Lubbock, Texas, however, one name stands out: Buddy Holly. Holly began his musical career in Lubbock, where he was born in 1936, and rapidly became a local celebrity. Holly died way too young in 1959, but his influence on the music industry and on his hometown of Lubbock lives on.

Read full story
Lubbock, TX

The Price of Your Privacy: How Lubbock Companies are Profiting from Your Personal Information

According to TechXplore, in the digital age, companies that want to target their marketing efforts can get a lot of value from information about us. But the common practice of businesses selling our private information without our permission is bad for privacy, accountability, and openness. This topic is important not only to Lubbock, Texas, but to the entirety of the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
Lubbock, TX

Haunted Hells Gate: The Chilling Paranormal Activity of Lubbock, Texas

According to the Texas Hill Country article, Hell's Gate, the railroad trestle located behind the Lubbock Cemetery in Texas, is infamous for being one of the most haunted locations in the state. This famous place is where the rock star Buddy Holly is buried. There have been many strange and scary things that have happened there, giving people the creeps who dare to go there. This article explores the eerie legends of Hell's Gate and the paranormal activity that surrounds it.

Read full story
8 comments

Apex Legends Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Imperial Guard Event

According to the DualSHOCKERS article, Respawn Entertainment, the company that makes Apex Legends, will celebrate the game's fourth anniversary with the Imperial Guard event. This will include 24 cosmetics that are only available for a limited time and a new Mixtape playlist. On March 7, the event will begin, and users will be able to purchase cosmetics with real money.

Read full story

The Fate of TikTok in the US: Implications for Digital Marketers and Brands

A Search Engine Land article says that because of security concerns, American officials are getting closer to banning TikTok. The fate of the popular video-sharing app TikTok, which is controlled by the Chinese government, is once again unknown as American officials take steps toward banning it from official devices and maybe the entire country. The latest news is that the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee gave President Joe Biden the power to ban the app based on how he sees it. This comes as security concerns about the app's ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continue. Similar sanctions have already been put in place by more than 30 U.S. states, as well as by European and Canadian governments. This is because tensions between China and the West are still high, in part because of the situation in Ukraine.

Read full story
1 comments

Erythritol Sweetener Linked to Heart Disease and Stroke Risk, New Study Finds

According to a CNN article, erythritol, a sugar substitute, is a favorite among people who follow low-carb diets or have diabetes because it has zero effects on blood sugar and few calories. A recent study, on the other hand, found a link between high levels of erythritol and blood clots, heart attacks, and strokes. The study found that people with the highest levels of erythritol in their blood were twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke as people without heart disease risk factors like diabetes. In this article, we'll talk about the risks of erythritol and how to control how much you take.

Read full story
1 comments

Mercedes and Google Join Forces to Enhance Navigation Experience with Maps Partnership

As more and more people switch to electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce their carbon footprint and save money on gas, EVs are a good thing for the auto industry. (Sardar & Muttana, 2012) But one of the primary worries that electric car owners have is whether there will be any charging stations nearby. Google Maps is helpful in this situation.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy