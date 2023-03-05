The Price of Your Privacy: How Lubbock Companies are Profiting from Your Personal Information

According to TechXplore, in the digital age, companies that want to target their marketing efforts can get a lot of value from information about us. But the common practice of businesses selling our private information without our permission is bad for privacy, accountability, and openness. This topic is important not only to Lubbock, Texas, but to the entirety of the United States.

Photo by Taylor Vick/unsplash

When we use websites and social media platforms, we leave a digital footprint that companies can use to develop in-depth profiles of our preferences, interests, and habits. This information can then be sold to third-party advertisers, data brokers, and other groups. These groups use this information to change their marketing strategies and increase their chances of making a sale.

Even though it's hard to know exactly how much money companies make from selling personal information, estimates say that data brokers alone bring in billions of dollars every year. According to Statista, the global market for data brokers was worth 12.5 billion dollars in 2020 and is projected to reach 20.2 billion dollars by 2027. For example, one of the top data brokers, Acxiom, had revenues of $917 million in 2020.

It's not a new idea to get paid a commission when our information is sold. There has been talk of a "data dividend," in which people would receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their personal data. Still, using such a system would require a lot of changes in how personal data is collected, shared, and sold. Also, it's important that people fully understand the effects of selling their information and have full control over their information. By letting people sell their information for money, we can create a more open and fair system that gives people more power and protects their privacy.

Today, the rules about getting and selling personal information are sometimes not good enough or don't exist at all. This leaves people open to being used and abused. In the United States, for example, there is no federal law that controls the buying and selling of personal information directly. However, there are a number of laws that offer some protection in certain situations.

To address these concerns, there have been calls for stricter privacy laws and regulations that hold firms liable for the unauthorized sale of personal information. This includes the right to know what information is being collected and shared, the right to choose not to share information, and the right to ask for personal information to be deleted.

Some people have also called for the creation of a new regulatory body that would keep an eye on the buying and selling of personal information. This would make sure that companies are honest about how they do business and that consumers have more control over their personal information. For example, the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a comprehensive privacy law that gives EU citizens more control over their personal data.

Companies selling our private information without our permission is a complicated and varied problem that needs a coordinated and all-encompassing solution. We can work toward a future where our personal information is treated with the respect and dignity it deserves. We can do this by spreading the word about the dangers of data exploitation, campaigning for stricter privacy protections, and demanding more transparency and accountability from businesses.