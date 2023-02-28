Erythritol Sweetener Linked to Heart Disease and Stroke Risk, New Study Finds

According to a CNN article, erythritol, a sugar substitute, is a favorite among people who follow low-carb diets or have diabetes because it has zero effects on blood sugar and few calories. A recent study, on the other hand, found a link between high levels of erythritol and blood clots, heart attacks, and strokes. The study found that people with the highest levels of erythritol in their blood were twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke as people without heart disease risk factors like diabetes. In this article, we'll talk about the risks of erythritol and how to control how much you take.

Erythritol, which is another name for sugar alcohol, is a carbohydrate that is naturally found in many fruits and vegetables. Due to its sweetness and calorie-free nature, it has gained popularity as a sugar substitute. Many "natural" stevia, Splenda, and monk fruit products that are marketed to people with diabetes or on a low-carb diet also contain erythritol as an ingredient. However, the study found that erythritol may make blood platelets clot more quickly, which may lead to a heart attack or stroke.

The study, which was published in Nature Medicine, looked at blood samples from more than 1,157 people who were at risk for heart disease between 2004 and 2011. Researchers found a substance that seemed to have a big effect on how likely it was that a person would have a heart attack, stroke, or die in the next three years. They were shocked to learn the substance was erythritol. In 2018, researchers looked at a second group of blood samples from more than 2,100 patients in the U.S. and 833 samples from patients in Europe. In all three groups, people with higher levels of erythritol were more likely to have a heart attack, stroke, or die within three years.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Stanley Hazen, director of the center for cardiovascular diagnostics and prevention at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, stated that if a person's blood level of erythritol was in the top 25%, compared to the bottom 25%, the risk of heart attack and stroke was approximately doubled. The risk was about the same as that of diabetes, which is one of the most dangerous things that can cause heart disease. Erythritol appeared to be facilitating faster blood clotting, according to the study's findings.

Sweetener on spoon Photo by Photo by Alexander Grey/Unsplash

CNN talked to people from the Calorie Control Council, an industry group. They said that the study's results go against decades of scientific research showing that low-calorie sweeteners like erythritol are safe, as shown by regulatory approvals for their use in foods and drinks around the world. Dr. Andrew Freeman, who is the director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health, said that people should limit how much erythritol they eat.

While it is essential to limit erythritol consumption, it is not necessary to eliminate it entirely from the diet. Instead, you should only use erythritol in small amounts, especially if you already have diabetes or high blood pressure, which are risk factors for heart disease. For those who have heart disease or other risk factors, Hazen advises taking the "better safe than sorry" stance.

Also, it's important to read labels carefully, especially those on packaged foods and drinks, because erythritol may be listed under its E-number, E968. It is often found in sugar-free gum, breath mints, and hard candies, all of which are often eaten in large amounts. So, it's important to limit how much of these foods you eat and choose natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup whenever you can.

There are alternatives to erythritol in baking and cooking.