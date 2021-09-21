Identifying Signs and Factors in Depression

Depression is a mood disorder. It is beyond normal sadness that all humans experience. It is persistent and chronic low moods with a significant loss of interest in things you previously found enjoyable.

Common Symptoms:

Mood: Depressed, Sad, Hopeless, Loss of Interest Appetite: Being less hungry than usual or overeating. Similarly, losing 10–20lbs or gaining 10–20lbs in a short amount of time, dependent on current body weight. Sleep: Sleep patterns can change. Most people with depression tend to sleep longer than they did before. Feeling sluggish and slow is common as well. You may feel like you don’t even have energy to leave your bed or take a shower. Concentration: Find it hard to think or concentrate on your work. Your brain may feel like it is in a fog. Isolation: Some people will isolate themselves when depressed. This could be staying in their room all day or rejecting invites to go out. Responding to texts or emails later than usual or not at all. Thoughts: Certain negative thoughts arise with depression. Feeling worthless or guilty about not doing things are common. Death: Thinking about death and dying are extreme forms of thoughts that occur during depression.

Depression and its symptoms are different for all people.

If there are at least 3 or more of these symptoms occurring and have been causing distress for over 1 month then it would be beneficial to see a mental health professional for an assessment and possible therapy to help you learn new ways to cope with how you have been feeling.

Factors Related to Depression

Depression is often a combination of internal and external factors that are unique to the person.

Internal Factors:

1. Genetics - there is usually a higher chance of depression if someone in your immediate family has some form of mood disorder

2. Neurotransmitters - certain neurotransmitters in the brain are associated with depression

Dopamine

Norepinephrine

Serotonin

3. Hormones - usually in women, hormone changes during menstruation can lead to an increase in depression in the weeks before and after your period

External Factors:

1. Trauma

2. Alcohol and Drug Use

3. Interpersonal Difficulties

4. Work Stress

5. And many more!

There are several external factors that lead to depression. These factors are usually unique to your own personal experiences and what values you hold close.

If You Need Help:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 for support and assistance from a trained counselor. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911. For more mental health resources, see the National Helpline Database.

Disclaimer

The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your mental health professional or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding your condition.

