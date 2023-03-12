The Mysterious Circleville Letters: An Unsolved Mystery That Still Haunts Ohio

In the late 1970s, residents of Circleville, Ohio, received threatening letters that turned their quiet town into a nightmare.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

The small town of Circleville, Ohio, was rocked by a series of threatening letters that began arriving in mailboxes in the late 1970s. What started as a few isolated incidents quickly turned into a full-blown nightmare, as the letters multiplied and became more sinister. The anonymous sender, who referred to himself as the "Circleville Writer," threatened to reveal dark secrets about the recipients' personal lives, including extramarital affairs, financial troubles, and other embarrassing information.

As the letters continued, they became increasingly brazen, targeting not just individuals but also the town's schools, local officials, and even the police. Despite numerous investigations and the efforts of a dedicated team of detectives, the Circleville Writer was never caught, and the case remains unsolved to this day.

The Origins of the Circleville Letters

The first known Circleville letter was sent in 1976 to Mary Gillespie, a school bus driver who worked for the local school district. The letter contained information about her personal life that she believed only her family and close friends knew, and threatened her and her children if she did not stop her extramarital affair with the superintendent of schools.

Gillespie ignored the letter, but it was only the beginning. Over the next few years, she received dozens of letters, each more menacing than the last. Some accused her of being a "slut" and a "whore," while others threatened to harm her and her family. One letter even included a detailed map of her daily route as a bus driver.

As the letters continued, Gillespie became increasingly afraid and contacted the police. But the letters persisted, and eventually, they began targeting her husband, Ron Gillespie, as well. In 1977, Ron received a letter that threatened to kill him if he did not put an end to the affair. Fed up with the harassment, Ron decided to confront the writer and set off on a drive to the location where the letters were postmarked.

Tragedy Strikes

Ron Gillespie never made it to his destination. Instead, he was found dead in his car, which had crashed into a tree. The official cause of death was determined to be alcohol poisoning, but many in the town believed that he had been murdered. The Circleville Writer, they believed, had followed through on his threat.

The incident only served to intensify the investigation, which by this point had grown to involve not just the police but also private investigators and concerned citizens. But despite their efforts, the letters continued, with some even accusing the investigators of being in on the harassment.

The Search for the Circleville Writer

Over the years, several suspects emerged, including Mary Gillespie's ex-brother-in-law, Paul Freshour, who was arrested and convicted of sending a threatening letter to the sheriff who was investigating the case. However, he maintained his innocence and claimed that he was being framed.

In 1983, Freshour was released from prison after a private investigator discovered new evidence that suggested he may have been innocent. The investigation was reopened, but once again, the Circleville Writer proved to be elusive. The letters continued, and no one was ever caught.

Today, the case remains unsolved, and the identity of the Circleville Writer remains a mystery. Some believe that the harassment was the work of a group of individuals rather than a single person, while others think that the writer may have been someone in a position of power who was able to cover their tracks.