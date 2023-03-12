Hoshi Ryokan: The World's Oldest Hotel That Has Been Operating Since 717 AD

The world's oldest hotel, Hoshi Ryokan, located in Komatsu, Japan, has been operating continuously for over 1,300 years.

Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash

Hotels are usually associated with modernity, but Hoshi Ryokan, located in the Ishikawa Prefecture of Japan, is a rare exception. The hotel is known to be the oldest operating hotel in the world, with a history dating back to the eighth century. Hoshi Ryokan's long history and unique characteristics make it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in history, culture, and architecture.

Hoshi Ryokan's Fascinating History:

Hoshi Ryokan was established in 717 AD by the monk Taicho Daishi. Initially, the hotel was a place for Buddhist monks to rest and recover from their travels. Over time, Hoshi Ryokan became a popular destination for pilgrims visiting the nearby Kaga Hot Springs, which were believed to have healing powers.

Hoshi Ryokan's Unique Architecture:

Hoshi Ryokan's architecture is a blend of traditional Japanese and modern styles. The hotel's exterior is decorated with a beautiful white facade, while the interior is furnished with traditional Japanese decor. The hotel has several guest rooms, including some with hot springs, offering guests a chance to experience traditional Japanese culture.

Guests' Experiences at Hoshi Ryokan:

Staying at Hoshi Ryokan is a unique experience that allows guests to experience Japan's rich history and culture. Guests can enjoy traditional Japanese meals, including seafood and vegetables sourced from the local area. The hotel's hot springs are also a popular attraction, known for their therapeutic qualities.

Preservation of Hoshi Ryokan:

Maintaining a hotel that is over a millennium old is no easy feat. Hoshi Ryokan's preservation has been a continuous process, with renovations and repairs carried out regularly to keep the hotel's heritage alive. The hotel has also been recognized by the Japanese government as a National Tangible Cultural Property, which ensures its preservation for future generations.

Conclusion:

Hoshi Ryokan is a living piece of history that showcases Japan's rich cultural heritage. Its centuries-old history and unique architecture make it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in exploring Japan's traditional culture. Despite being the world's oldest hotel, Hoshi Ryokan continues to thrive and provide its guests with an unforgettable experience that blends tradition and modernity.