The Mysterious Roopkund Lake: India's Skeleton Lake

Theodore Henry

Roopkund Lake, nestled in the Indian Himalayas, is surrounded by stunning snow-capped peaks and alpine meadows. But it's not the breathtaking scenery that draws visitors from all over the world - it's the hundreds of skeletons that lie at the bottom of the lake.

Photo byKelly SikkemaonUnsplash

Roopkund Lake, also known as Skeleton Lake, is a high-altitude glacial lake located in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The lake is surrounded by the Himalayan mountain range and is situated at an altitude of 16,499 feet above sea level. What makes this lake so intriguing is the fact that it contains hundreds of human skeletons, many of which are perfectly preserved despite being hundreds of years old.

The Discovery

The first recorded discovery of the skeletons in Roopkund Lake was in 1942 when a British forest ranger stumbled upon them during a trek. The discovery baffled scientists and locals alike, and many theories were proposed to explain the origin of the skeletons. Some speculated that they were the remains of soldiers who died in battle, while others believed that they were the victims of a fatal epidemic.

The Investigation

In 2004, a team of scientists led by the National Geographic Society conducted an investigation into the skeletons found at Roopkund Lake. The team used radiocarbon dating and DNA analysis to determine the age and origin of the skeletons. The investigation revealed that the skeletons were from a diverse group of people who died in two separate incidents around the 9th century AD and the 18th century AD.

The First Incident

The first incident that led to the deaths of the people found in Roopkund Lake occurred around the 9th century AD. The investigation revealed that these people were likely pilgrims who were caught in a severe hailstorm. The hailstones were the size of cricket balls and would have caused severe head injuries and internal bleeding, leading to their deaths.

The Second Incident

The second incident that led to the deaths of the people found in Roopkund Lake occurred around the 18th century AD. The investigation revealed that these people were likely a group of merchants and their entourage who were traveling through the region. It is believed that they were caught in a severe blizzard that lasted for several days, leading to their deaths.

Conclusion

The mystery of Roopkund Lake has fascinated scientists and visitors for decades. While the investigation has shed some light on the origin of the skeletons, many questions remain unanswered. The lake remains a popular destination for trekkers and adventure enthusiasts, who come to witness the eerie beauty of Skeleton Lake and contemplate the mysteries that lie at the bottom of its icy waters.

