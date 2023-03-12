Tattoo Artist Immortalizes People’s Beloved Pets by Creating Funny Cartoonish Tattoos

THENEWSHUB

Jiran is a South Korean tattoo artist famous for her imaginative approach to representing people’s cherished pets. Her clients come to her with one wish: to make their pets live eternally by depicting them directly on their own skin. And the result always looks like someone’s beloved pooch or kitty just came from a cartoon. The tattoos range from hilarious portraits to comical scenes, and they are made to show that each pet has a unique personality.

Jiran is an avid animal lover and her art only highlights it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KImzt_0lFZ47Jz00
Photo by© jiran__ / Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xk12M_0lFZ47Jz00
Photo by© jiran__ / Instagram

Apart from being a talented tatooist, Jiran is a nature and animal whisperer. She has her own pets that she can’t imagine her life without.

Hyeogi the cat helps the woman get through so much by always being by her side when she feels sad or lonely. She says, “Whenever I have a hard time and cry, he would come near me and look at me while he scratches my arms — that gives me a lot of consolation.”

In Seoul, 3 rats and one hamster also await her at home. The artist shared that the rats are actual “rats.” Many people seem to fear them, but to Jiran, they’ve got a lot of charm.

Animals inspire the work she does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpdzG_0lFZ47Jz00
Photo by© jiran__ / Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIAg8_0lFZ47Jz00
Photo by© jiran__ / Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbDgr_0lFZ47Jz00
Photo by© jiran__ / Instagram

Jiran shares that she has always loved all kinds of animals, not just domesticated ones. Before becoming a tattoo artist, the woman worked as a nurse at a veterinarian’s office. She naturally adored drawing animals, and she then started her career as a tattooist after getting her cat, Hyeogi, tattooed on her own body.

In her interview, she said, “I have more than 10 tattoos of him now, and the most recent one is of Woni, Hyeogi’s younger brother who passed away unexpectedly in 2015. I was too worried about getting sad before, actually. But now that I’ve done it, I know it was a good decision — I think of good memories rather than getting sad whenever I look at the tattoo. Even if Hyeogi passes away before I do, I think I’ll be able to remember and cherish the love.”

The tattooing process itself is a huge event for the artist.

Jiran is very responsible about her work and approaches each client personally. She always has conversations with her clients before starting the whole process.

She describes the approach, saying, “I look at pictures of their companion animal, and ask them about their personality. Sometimes, objects that are meaningful for the companion animal, like favorite toys or food, for example, go into the tattoo as well. I think it’s also cute to dress the pet in a style of clothing the client likes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHMb2_0lFZ47Jz00
Photo by© jiran__ / Instagram

Just like any other professional artist, Jiran has some really memorable events that have occurred while she was working. One of those had to do with a client who had 7 cats.

She explained, “They were all siblings, so they all had similar appearances and personalities. But when I was done, she could tell which one was which! I was very happy about that.”

Jiran has a special message for all pet owners.

In her interview, Jiran shared a personal story about her pets, stating, “There are times when I struggled economically when Hyeogi got ill and even lost him outside once. Now, I feel frightened to be without him at home, and I feel so bad to leave him in Japan. And...I had such a difficult time after Woni passed away.”

The woman treats pets very seriously, and she gives a piece of advice to all people, saying, “My advice is to make sure to be responsible, if you’ll be able to manage the worst of times, before deciding anything. For the pets, the owner is their life — I hope the owners do their best to take care of the animals.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tattoo# jiran# celebrity# famous# hollywood

Comments / 0

Published by

We at THENEWSHUB create news on the recent topics. Here We cover all the topics related to current even happening in United Sates, Hollywood, Celebrities, Amazing things around the world.

Illinois State
587 followers

More from THENEWSHUB

Woman Spent Over Thousands Dollar to Marry HERSELF

One woman is determined to show the world how much she ’’loves’’ herself. 30-year-old Danni decided to celebrate herself by marrying herself in front of her loved ones. She even threw a big wedding ceremony to mark the important event. Danni opened up about her journey and what led her to make this groundbreaking decision.

Read full story

This Unstoppable Mom Has Been Pregnant Every Year Since She Got Married, and Now She’s Reached a Milestone of 12 Kids

Having kids is always a mixture of fun and fuss for parents, and it’s hard to deny that those little copies of us bring so many emotions into our lives. But just imagine having not 1, not 2, or even 5, but 12 kids in the family. This can turn any parent’s life into a very challenging journey. Our featured heroine has recently given birth to her twelfth child, and here’s how she and her husband take care of their huge and happy family and keep their sanity for years.

Read full story
464 comments

An Artist Creates Bewildering Sculptures From Driftwood, and We Can Feel of Nature in Our Ears

Whether it’s a piece of bark or a fallen branch, we often ignore these things and leave them lying on the ground. But artist Debra Bernier sees a whole heart beating inside these discarded pieces. She uses her magical talent and turns bark and branches into spectacular driftwood sculptures. Let’s take a look at some spirits of nature and get a sense of how human features are fused together with natural material.

Read full story

A Grandma of 17 Married to a Man 37 Years Her Junior Plans to Have a Baby.

Despite being almost 4 decades older than him, 62-year-old Cheryl McGregor is happily married to 25-year-old Quran McCain. The 2 started dating only a few years ago, but they’re both convinced that they finally found the person they’ve been searching for. McGregor is a grandmother of 17, but she and McCain are also planning to have children together no matter what their family members or strangers on the Internet may think.

Read full story
14 comments

Daughter Makes Dad’s Slow-Selling Novel a Bestseller Years After Its Release

A 40-year-old daughter was determined keep her father’s dream alive. Lloyd Devereux Richards became a bestselling author more than a decade after his thriller was released thanks to Marguerite’s genius plan. Here is a story to remind us that miracles can happen to anyone and sometimes they happen when we least expect them.

Read full story

I Can’t Get Over How Beautiful She Is, Says a Man Engaged to a Woman 47 Years Older Than Him

This couple with a 47-years age gap is determined to show the world that love has no boundaries. Kathi Jenkins, 74, and Devaughn Aubrey, 27, are engaged and planning to tie the knot next year, which would be this great-great-grandmother’s first marriage.

Read full story
516 comments

Madonna Goes Through a Crisis of Confidence

At 64 years old, Madonna continues to make strides in the entertainment industry, proving that age is not a limitation for women. And despite the recent debacle over her Grammy look, along with a personal crisis that she is reportedly facing, Madonna continues to show everyone that she is still a force to be reckoned with.

Read full story
36 comments

The Man Who Exactly Like The Rock

This Italian personal trainer is the spitting image of The Rock. 54-year-old Antonio Muratore admits that he often gets stopped on the street due to his uncanny resemblance to the star. He even took extra steps to increase this similarity, and anyone who sees him is left speechless.

Read full story

Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down in Gashes as She Honors Her Late Parents During Her SAG Awards Win

Jamie Lee Curtis’s words didn’t leave anyone indifferent as she accepted her 2023 SAG Award. The 64-year-old actress, who got emotional, gave an empowering speech full of positivity.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy