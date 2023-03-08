This Unstoppable Mom Has Been Pregnant Every Year Since She Got Married, and Now She’s Reached a Milestone of 12 Kids

THENEWSHUB

Having kids is always a mixture of fun and fuss for parents, and it’s hard to deny that those little copies of us bring so many emotions into our lives. But just imagine having not 1, not 2, or even 5, but 12 kids in the family. This can turn any parent’s life into a very challenging journey. Our featured heroine has recently given birth to her twelfth child, and here’s how she and her husband take care of their huge and happy family and keep their sanity for years.

The spouses didn’t plan such a big family from the start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFsgo_0lBgvDKF00
Photo by© littlehouseinthehighdesert / Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488Mdj_0lBgvDKF00
Photo by© littlehouseinthehighdesert / Instagram

Courtney Rogers, 38, from New Mexico, together with her husband, Chris, have recently welcomed baby Cambria into the world and brought their total number of kids to the magic number 12.

Courtney is a supermom who had 12 kids in 12 years and managed to turn her brood into a real-life Cheaper by the Dozen family after giving birth to her youngest daughter.

The happy parents revealed that they never thought of having so many kids when they first decided to start a family. They had even had a miscarriage when they first started trying to conceive, but now they just have a perfect brood.

All 12 kids in this family are special to their parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaL5d_0lBgvDKF00
Photo by© littlehouseinthehighdesert / Instagram

The eldest son of the couple, Clint, was born on March 30, 2010, just before the couple went on to have another 5 boys, followed by 6 girls.

“It is amazing how it worked out too because we had all our boys at the beginning and the last 5 have been girls, so it all evened out,” Courtney said in an interview.

To the happy parents, each child is a new chapter in their life. Courtney revealed, “Clint was born 3 weeks before I turned 26 but, back then, I had no clue that I would have more children. I thought I was too old at 26 and I didn’t know they would come so fast, plus include a set of twins. Then we said we would have 10 children maximum, but I still felt young and healthy enough, so we pushed it to 12.”

The big family is now living their best life together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLf8v_0lBgvDKF00
Photo by© littlehouseinthehighdesert / Instagram

Clint, 12; Clay, 10; Cade, 9; Callie, 8; Cash, 7; twins Colt and Case, 6; Calena, 4; Caydie, 3; Coralee, 2; Caris, 1; and now the couple’s new baby, Cambria.

As if the 12 kids weren’t enough, the family also lives on a farm and has more than 200 animals, including pigs, sheep, and chickens. The children are all raised with the idea of taking care of their animals and are taught responsibility from an early age.

Now, with 12 children aged 12 and under, Courtney and Chris are all about their family. They’re always busy planning how to manage the large bunch.

A typical day in the family looks like a small lifetime.

A normal day in the Rogers household starts with a huge breakfast at 8 a.m., then come lessons in math and art.

Lunch is served around 11:30 a.m., and Courtney feeds the little ones sandwiches, then puts them down for a nap, while the older kids prepare their own food. In the afternoon, the kids have language class, art, and reading time, which also includes Zoom piano lessons happening once in a while. Then, at 5 p.m., the supermom serves a huge dinner to her family.

During a typical meal, the family consumes 24 eggs, and a full box of cereal is eaten at breakfast every day. Apart from teaching the kids, Courtney also keeps the house tidy, all before she puts them down to bed at 8:30 p.m.

Courtney shares her know-how on keeping her family on a budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMCWn_0lBgvDKF00
Photo by© littlehouseinthehighdesert / Instagram

The happy, huge family survives due to their mama’s strict budgeting skills. Courtney is good at planning and saving, and she has even implemented a “no spend January” plan, which prohibits buying anything but basic groceries. The family also has a “no eating out or takeout” rule, as well as a ban on movie rentals and any fun purchases.

When Courtney does have to stop off at the grocery store, she does “meatless Mondays” and cooks cheaper vegetarian meals for her growing clan. The family doesn’t live a posh life but easily makes it work thanks to the mom’s thrifty tricks. What’s more, the generous family is still able to give to others.

This past Christmas, the Rogers clan even invited strangers into their home for a delicious home-cooked meal.

How many kids do you have in your family? Would you want to have more in the future? Could you run a family with 12 kids on your own?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# famous# celebrity# hollywood# married# mom

Comments / 438

Published by

We at THENEWSHUB create news on the recent topics. Here We cover all the topics related to current even happening in United Sates, Hollywood, Celebrities, Amazing things around the world.

Illinois State
562 followers

More from THENEWSHUB

Woman Spent Over Thousands Dollar to Marry HERSELF

One woman is determined to show the world how much she ’’loves’’ herself. 30-year-old Danni decided to celebrate herself by marrying herself in front of her loved ones. She even threw a big wedding ceremony to mark the important event. Danni opened up about her journey and what led her to make this groundbreaking decision.

Read full story

Tattoo Artist Immortalizes People’s Beloved Pets by Creating Funny Cartoonish Tattoos

Jiran is a South Korean tattoo artist famous for her imaginative approach to representing people’s cherished pets. Her clients come to her with one wish: to make their pets live eternally by depicting them directly on their own skin. And the result always looks like someone’s beloved pooch or kitty just came from a cartoon. The tattoos range from hilarious portraits to comical scenes, and they are made to show that each pet has a unique personality.

Read full story

An Artist Creates Bewildering Sculptures From Driftwood, and We Can Feel of Nature in Our Ears

Whether it’s a piece of bark or a fallen branch, we often ignore these things and leave them lying on the ground. But artist Debra Bernier sees a whole heart beating inside these discarded pieces. She uses her magical talent and turns bark and branches into spectacular driftwood sculptures. Let’s take a look at some spirits of nature and get a sense of how human features are fused together with natural material.

Read full story

A Grandma of 17 Married to a Man 37 Years Her Junior Plans to Have a Baby.

Despite being almost 4 decades older than him, 62-year-old Cheryl McGregor is happily married to 25-year-old Quran McCain. The 2 started dating only a few years ago, but they’re both convinced that they finally found the person they’ve been searching for. McGregor is a grandmother of 17, but she and McCain are also planning to have children together no matter what their family members or strangers on the Internet may think.

Read full story
14 comments

Daughter Makes Dad’s Slow-Selling Novel a Bestseller Years After Its Release

A 40-year-old daughter was determined keep her father’s dream alive. Lloyd Devereux Richards became a bestselling author more than a decade after his thriller was released thanks to Marguerite’s genius plan. Here is a story to remind us that miracles can happen to anyone and sometimes they happen when we least expect them.

Read full story

I Can’t Get Over How Beautiful She Is, Says a Man Engaged to a Woman 47 Years Older Than Him

This couple with a 47-years age gap is determined to show the world that love has no boundaries. Kathi Jenkins, 74, and Devaughn Aubrey, 27, are engaged and planning to tie the knot next year, which would be this great-great-grandmother’s first marriage.

Read full story
516 comments

Madonna Goes Through a Crisis of Confidence

At 64 years old, Madonna continues to make strides in the entertainment industry, proving that age is not a limitation for women. And despite the recent debacle over her Grammy look, along with a personal crisis that she is reportedly facing, Madonna continues to show everyone that she is still a force to be reckoned with.

Read full story
36 comments

The Man Who Exactly Like The Rock

This Italian personal trainer is the spitting image of The Rock. 54-year-old Antonio Muratore admits that he often gets stopped on the street due to his uncanny resemblance to the star. He even took extra steps to increase this similarity, and anyone who sees him is left speechless.

Read full story

Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down in Gashes as She Honors Her Late Parents During Her SAG Awards Win

Jamie Lee Curtis’s words didn’t leave anyone indifferent as she accepted her 2023 SAG Award. The 64-year-old actress, who got emotional, gave an empowering speech full of positivity.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy