I Can’t Get Over How Beautiful She Is, Says a Man Engaged to a Woman 47 Years Older Than Him

This couple with a 47-years age gap is determined to show the world that love has no boundaries. Kathi Jenkins, 74, and Devaughn Aubrey, 27, are engaged and planning to tie the knot next year, which would be this great-great-grandmother’s first marriage.

Meet the couple.

Kathi Jenkins is now retired and shared, ’’I mostly waited tables or worked in fast food to support my children." She had previously been in a few long-term relationships that resulted in a total of 4 children, 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Devaughn Aubrey works as a stocker at Walmart and a porter for condos. And although he has no children, he was previously married at age 24 to a woman he knew from school. The couple separated in 2021, a little before he met Jenkins.

How they met

The 2 met online, as Aubrey explained, ’’I read her profile and messaged her in hopes of a response, she was online too and answered back.’’

He then asked the woman for her number, and the pair spoke for 4 months online before actually meeting in person because they lived 2 hours away from each other.

When he finally got to see her in person, the 27-year-old was immediately attracted to Jenkins and noticed that she looked way better than in her photos. He also noted that she ’’smelled really sweet and good.’’

However, Aubrey was nervous that Jenkins might not like him because she preferred taller men and he was 5’7’’, a detail that he hadn’t told her before their face-to-face meeting. He recalls that she was surprised by his height and told him, “You’re shorter than I thought.” Nevertheless, the attraction was mutual.

They are the perfect match.

Although they are separated by more than 4 decades, these lovebirds seem to be a match made in heaven. “She is so perfect for me and she is very experienced in life and teaches me a lot,” Aubrey explained. “We never fight, can always talk without yelling, and I trust her completely.”

He also noted that a few of the main things that attracted him to Jenkins were her jokes and her looks. He also loves the way she sings as well as the songs she chooses.

Not everyone accepts their relationship.

The pair admits that as a couple, they can face a lot of criticism because their relationship is outside of the norm.

Aubrey noted that some people even assume that Jenkins is rich and this is why he’s with her, which he insists ’’is not the case at all.’’

As for Aubrey’s mom, the 27-year-old says that he told her about his romance once he started dating Jenkins. He explained, “She thought I was joking about her age until we spent our birthdays together and showed her our pictures.”

When it comes to Jenkins’ kids and grandkids, they are mostly supportive of this relationship except for one of her daughters who doesn’t like the fact that Aubrey is vegan.

They will get married.

Despite not being a conventional couple, Jenkins and Aubrey are deeply connected and planning on building a future together. They are now engaged and will be taking their relationship to the new level by getting married next year.

The 74-year-old stated, ’’I just want us to live the rest of our lives together and be happy.’’ And as for her 27-year-old husband-to-be, he noted, ’’I love showing off my fiancée. I can’t get over how beautiful she is.’’

The enamored duo has some words of advice for other couples who find themselves in a similar situation. They say, ’’If you love someone older, go for it, do what makes you happy.’’ And Aubrey added, ’’I think we should all do what makes us happy no matter what people think or feel, be natural.’’

