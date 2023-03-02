The Man Who Exactly Like The Rock

THENEWSHUB

This Italian personal trainer is the spitting image of The Rock. 54-year-old Antonio Muratore admits that he often gets stopped on the street due to his uncanny resemblance to the star. He even took extra steps to increase this similarity, and anyone who sees him is left speechless.

People think he’s The Rock himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vv6fS_0l5CTdAc00
Photo by© therocksbrother / Instagram, Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Muratore, who is 4 years older than Dwayne Johnson, feels honored to be the movie star’s look-alike.
He said, ’’I feel very lucky to look like him because he is a great person, a champion in sport and in life.’’

And their resemblance is so astonishing, that the trainer revealed he is frequently approached by strangers who want a photo with him. And given that he enjoys these situations, he admitted that he would often Play along, and only sometimes would he confess his true identity.

He loves making others smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9Dfm_0l5CTdAc00
Photo by© therocksbrother / Instagram

Muratore revealed that he wasn’t aware of his resemblance to Johnson until a friend pointed it out to him, and this discovery was life-changing for him. He noted, ’’It’s an incredible situation to look like him.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UNDF_0l5CTdAc00
Photo by© therocksbrother / Instagram

The gym trainer explained that he is ’’quite a private person’’ and that he doesn’t like a lot of attention. Nevertheless, catching people’s attention regularly doesn’t seem to bother him, as he revealed, ’’I never tire of this because it makes people happy.’’

Having said that, some encounters might get a bit unpleasant. The 54-year-old shared, ’’Once, someone followed me down the road for 15 minutes. That was a bit stressful.’’

He almost worked with the star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1Mri_0l5CTdAc00
Photo by© therocksbrother / Instagram

Muratore, who is a part-time actor, hopes to secure a role as Johnson’s body double. And in order to make their resemblance even more noticeable, he got 50 tattoos that match the actor’s ink.

And it seems that his efforts almost paid off because, according to Muratore, he was cast in a movie to play Johnson’s body double. Unfortunately, the movie wasn’t made, and he didn’t get the chance to meet with the star.

This resemblance transformed his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swtMr_0l5CTdAc00
Photo by© therocksbrother / Instagram, ABACA/Abaca/East News

Now, even more people mistake him for The Rock, especially when he is on the beach, flaunting these tattoos. He confessed, ’’I get treated like a celebrity all the way through summer.’’

Muratore went on to explain that getting reminded by strangers about this resemblance is enough to cheer him up whenever he is having a rough time. He dished, ’’When I’m feeling bad, just when someone says, ’Hey look, it’s The Rock,’ and I am happy again.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w94G3_0l5CTdAc00
Photo by© therocksbrother / Instagram

Furthermore, Muratore, who practices Thai boxing, expressed his desire to compete against the former wrestler and believes that he has a chance of winning.

He shared, ’’I do Thai boxing and if I can fight him in that, I think I might have a chance. My mother thinks I would win!’’

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# celebrities# the rock# dwayne johnson# hollywood# famous

Comments / 0

Published by

We at THENEWSHUB create news on the recent topics. Here We cover all the topics related to current even happening in United Sates, Hollywood, Celebrities, Amazing things around the world.

Illinois State
243 followers

More from THENEWSHUB

An Artist Creates Bewildering Sculptures From Driftwood, and We Can Feel of Nature in Our Ears

Whether it’s a piece of bark or a fallen branch, we often ignore these things and leave them lying on the ground. But artist Debra Bernier sees a whole heart beating inside these discarded pieces. She uses her magical talent and turns bark and branches into spectacular driftwood sculptures. Let’s take a look at some spirits of nature and get a sense of how human features are fused together with natural material.

Read full story

A Grandma of 17 Married to a Man 37 Years Her Junior Plans to Have a Baby.

Despite being almost 4 decades older than him, 62-year-old Cheryl McGregor is happily married to 25-year-old Quran McCain. The 2 started dating only a few years ago, but they’re both convinced that they finally found the person they’ve been searching for. McGregor is a grandmother of 17, but she and McCain are also planning to have children together no matter what their family members or strangers on the Internet may think.

Read full story
2 comments

Daughter Makes Dad’s Slow-Selling Novel a Bestseller Years After Its Release

A 40-year-old daughter was determined keep her father’s dream alive. Lloyd Devereux Richards became a bestselling author more than a decade after his thriller was released thanks to Marguerite’s genius plan. Here is a story to remind us that miracles can happen to anyone and sometimes they happen when we least expect them.

Read full story

I Can’t Get Over How Beautiful She Is, Says a Man Engaged to a Woman 47 Years Older Than Him

This couple with a 47-years age gap is determined to show the world that love has no boundaries. Kathi Jenkins, 74, and Devaughn Aubrey, 27, are engaged and planning to tie the knot next year, which would be this great-great-grandmother’s first marriage.

Read full story
512 comments

Madonna Goes Through a Crisis of Confidence

At 64 years old, Madonna continues to make strides in the entertainment industry, proving that age is not a limitation for women. And despite the recent debacle over her Grammy look, along with a personal crisis that she is reportedly facing, Madonna continues to show everyone that she is still a force to be reckoned with.

Read full story
36 comments

Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down in Gashes as She Honors Her Late Parents During Her SAG Awards Win

Jamie Lee Curtis’s words didn’t leave anyone indifferent as she accepted her 2023 SAG Award. The 64-year-old actress, who got emotional, gave an empowering speech full of positivity.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy