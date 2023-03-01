Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down in Gashes as She Honors Her Late Parents During Her SAG Awards Win

Jamie Lee Curtis’s words didn’t leave anyone indifferent as she accepted her 2023 SAG Award. The 64-year-old actress, who got emotional, gave an empowering speech full of positivity.

But most of all, the star celebrated her late mother and father, without whom she wouldn’t have been the person she is today.

Curtis won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her movie Everything Everywhere All at once.

After feeling shocked as she heard her name being announced, Curtis gave her co-star Michelle Yeoh a kiss on the lips and proceeded toward the stage. Once there, she became overwhelmed with emotion and exclaimed, “Come on!” in response to the standing ovation she received.

The star clearly inherited her artistic talent from her parents, who were actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

And while she lost her mom in 2004 and her dad in 2010, Curtis made sure to celebrate them and pay a special tribute to their journey as 2 artists who paved their way in Hollywood.

The star became overwhelmed and broke down in tears as she noted, ’’I’m wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother.’’

Curtis went on to explain that her father was from Hungary and her mother was from Denmark, saying, ’’They had nothing, and they became these monstrous stars in this industry.’’

During her speech, the 64-year-old mentioned that both her parents were actors, and she expressed her passion and gratitude for her profession. She continued noting, ’’I love actors. I love acting. I love the job we get to do. I love being a part of a crew. I love being part of a cast. I love what we do with each other. It’s such a beautiful job.’’

She also acknowledged the struggles that come with being in this industry, admitting that many actors don’t find jobs, and spend nights wondering, ’’Is that ever going to be possible for me?’’

Curtis then showed how proud she is to have made it, declaring, ’’I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing!’’ The star then expressed her admiration for her 60-year-old co-star, actress Michelle Yeoh, revealing that she took the part just to have the chance to work with her.

Jamie Lee concluded her speech by saying, ’’What a dream...’’

After the ceremony, Curtis told reporters that she wore her mother’s wedding ring because she wanted to “bring” her parents to the ceremony. She noted, “This morning, I was grabbing my jewels to put on for tonight, and I saw it in a little box, and I thought about my parents, and I wouldn’t be here without them.” This ring has clearly brought luck to the award-winning actress, and we’re sure her parents would’ve been incredibly proud of their daughter’s achievement.

