A wife says "He's sitting next to me on the bleachers texting this woman as I'm sitting there" but tells me I'm crazy

This month, a wife went to the Internet to get some advice on the current situation she is having with her husband.

They have been together for 25 years with 15 of those years being due to marriage. She is a stay-at-home mom while the husband provides financially for the family.

Periodically, they will have cycles in the marriage where he will act as if she doesn't exist in the home.

Not talking to me, acknowledging me..just spending all of his time with our kids until there a huge blow up and we rencile after months and months of this treatment.

Soccer Problems

They have a daughter that plays soccer, and one of the mothers is a widow.

The woman says that her husband has 'jokingly' told her that if anything were to happen to her, the widow would be his selection as a spouse. His reasons are that the widow has a home and a full-time job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DiGdn_0lFdjKn500
A soccer field.Photo byMarkus Spiske/ Pexels

Back and Forth

One day, the author's daughter had a playdate with the widow's daughter at the widow's house. The woman's husband picked up their daughter, and the process took over an hour when the friend lives 10 minutes away.

When I asked my daughter why it took so long, she said that the girls didn't want to stop playing and that my husband and the mom were in the kitchen talking.

A week after that, the woman allowed for the widow's daughter to come over to play with her daughter. While the kids were playing, she noticed her husband texting images of their family dog to the widow.

She was very upset, and her husband only could only tell her that she was being crazy.

This wasn't the only incident.

Days later while at their daughter's soccer game, the woman noticed her husband texting the widow and flips out.

There were like 15 texts back and forth that I could see and a smiley a face from her that seemed to be in response to something he said that I think he quickly deleted before handing me the phone.

Now she feels disrespected, hurt, and emotionally violated.

He hasn't spoken to me in months, he's sitting next to me on the bleachers texting this woman as I'm sitting there.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Opz3K_0lFdjKn500
A man is texting.Photo byAndrea Piacquadio/ Pexels

The Responses

The first comment has 400 upvotes online with others saying this sound like an emotionally abusive marriage.

Like, whether this is cheating or not, are you happy in this relationship? It sounds super lonely.

Another comment has over 100 upvotes for the author to read.

You’re married to a man who will not speak to you for MONTHS? I feel perhaps you don’t know just exactly how much he is emotionally abusing you. The silent treatment is a classic and textbook psychological form of punishment from narcissists.

According to Choosing Therapy, sending inappropriate text messages to someone else is a form of emotional cheating. Emotional infidelity can turn into more if both parties involved allow for things to progress.

What is your take on this situation? Do you believe the wife is overreacting? Is the husband wrong? Is there a chance to save this marriage?

