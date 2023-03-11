After a spouse discovers a secret hidden for years: "I had to borrow from my retirement or take out a loan to pay bills"

Disclosure: All sources have been cited and used with permission

Marriage has many components and obstacles that come along the ride. When challenges come about, both spouses should consider having a truthful conversation so the marriage can continue moving forward.

Conversing about finances for a better future is a conversation all marriages must have, but research has shown that couples tend to avoid the conversation about finances to avoid any disagreements.

Sometimes a couple may decide to put their finances into one account so both spouses can know where the money is being spent and what is being saved. This small gesture can make the marriage feel more like a team which can lead to relationship satisfaction.

Not long ago, a wife discovered her spouse has been hiding something from her, and she feels betrayed because of the sacrifices she has been making to survive.

Below she explains everything.

Together for the Future

The couple has been together for a total of 25 years but married for only six years. She is still working while her spouse is retired.

At the beginning of the relationship, the woman's spouse handled all of the finances for the home. She eventually took over to put them in a better financial state, and they both have money going into the account.

This helped them out substantially, and financially they are doing well.

Research has shown that couples that have joint bank accounts are more likely to stay together.

The Truth Unfolds

One day, the wife discovered a secret bank account that has been receiving monthly payments. There is a substantial amount of money in the account.

Finding out about the mysterious account isn't the issue at hand.

I don’t care that she has money, but I think back to all the times I had to borrow from my retirement or take out a loan to pay bills or get some needed medical equipment.

Her spouse also informed her that the money in the account is for gifts for the woman. According to the woman, this can't be true because she hasn't received gifts from her spouse.

Now the woman is feeling resentful and wants to know if the way she is feeling is wrong. Her spouse doesn't see anything as a problem.

Reasons a Spouse Would Have a Secret Account

Legally, there is nothing wrong with having a separate bank account from your spouse. Below are some reasons why a spouse may want a secret bank account.

A spouse may want to feel financially independent. A spouse may be embarrassed about their spending habits. The other spouse can't manage money. A spouse may use the account to plan surprise gifts. A divorce may be in the future.

