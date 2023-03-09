An Alabama Police Department says these three people had an illegal operation going on dealing with illegal immigrants

Disclosure: All sources have been cited and used with permission

According to the Decatur Police Department, located in North Alabama, there was an illegal business going on within the area. It was being operated by three individuals who all live in Decatur, Alabama.

Below are details of what happened.

Around January 2023-February 2023, the police department received information that Estela Pablo, Augustin Tzep-Pablo, and Miguel Guitierrez were making fake identification cards for illegal immigrants.

A man looking out the window. Photo by Donald Tong/ Pexels

Before any action was taken, five government agencies came together for this case.

The Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Decatur Police Financial Crimes Unit, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Social Security Administration worked on the case

On February 8, 2023, a warrant was served to enter the home that was being used by the suspects. When police arrived at 1005 Honeysuckle Lane Southwest, all three were inside.

Inside the home, police found multiple social security cards, birth certificates, state IDs, and bank account information. Some of the social security numbers and dates of birth were just written on paper.

The police did say that the documents that were used were all stolen.

The charges for each suspect are below.

Estela Pablo- age 32 of Decatur: Trafficking in stolen identities

Agustin Tzep- Pablo- age 27 of Decatur: Tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in stolen identities

Miguel Pablo Guitierrez- age 43 of Decatur: Giving false information and trafficking in stolen identities

Agustin Tzep-Pablo (left), Estela Pablo(middle), Miguel Pablo Guitierrez (right) Photo by WAFF 48 News

Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell set Pablo’s bond at $150,000 cash and Tzep’s and Guitierrez’s bonds at $150,300 cash

The police said they are not complete with this investigation. They are still adding information to the case which makes them believe more people will be arrested.

