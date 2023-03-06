Americans that need to decide if Social Security or Medicare will have the answer to a problem with a list provided

The World Around Jae and Beyond

Disclosure: All sources have been cited and used with permission

Introduction: Social Security and Medicare

The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides disability, retirement, and survivor benefits to those beneficiaries who are eligible for benefits. A person can go online or call the Social Security Administration when an application for benefits needs to be filed.

Medicare is the federal health insurance for those receiving Title 2 Disability benefits or aged 65. To receive Medicare Part A and B benefits, a person has to call SSA or complete the application online. To enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, an individual has to call Medicare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3vaL_0l8iRwtq00
An elderly man getting help.Photo byKampus Production/ Pexels

Who Should I Call for Additional Help

Sometimes things with SSA and Medicare can get confusing and cause some frustration. When doing so, a person may have questions to ask and online searching doesn't always help.

Below is a list of topics that deal with both agencies. Knowing if calling SSA, Medicare, or both agencies for an answer can help someone save time on the phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KMKL_0l8iRwtq00
An elderly lady on the phonePhoto bySHVETS production/ Pexels

SSA, Medicare, or Both Questions and Answers

  • Am I eligible for Medicare? Social Security
  • Where to report the death of a loved one? Social Security
  • What will Medicare cover for me? Medicare
  • How can I sign up for Part A and/or Part B? Social Security
  • How can I apply for the Extra Help Prescription Drug program? Social Security
  • How can I check my Medicare application claim status? Medicare or Social Security
  • Where can I get forms to appeal Medicare decisions on behalf of myself or someone else? Social Security
  • How can I appeal the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA)? Social Security
  • Who can send me a replacement Medicare card? Social Security
  • Who can update my address or phone number? Social Security
  • What does each part of Medicare cover along with the services offered in my area? Medicare
  • Does the medical service doctor, health care provider, and supplier of medical items accept Medicare? Medicare
  • Who can give me a publication about Medicare? Social Security and Medicare
  • How can I enroll in a Medicare prescription drug plan? Medicare
  • Where can I find information about Medigap in my area? Medicare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCPBp_0l8iRwtq00
An elderly couple sitting on a bench.Photo byExpect Best/ Pexels

Social Security and Medicare Benefits in the United States of America

As of 2021, 4.93 million Americans received Social Security retirement, disability, or survivor benefits. Of that number, 4.32 million people in the United States received retirement or survivor benefits. The others received Title 2 disability benefits.

The maximum monthly benefit amount SSA will pay out to any American is $3,345 at full retirement age; however, for those who decide to delay their benefits longer, the benefit amount is higher.

Please share your thoughts below.

Your thought counts!

------Please be sure to like, share, follow, and comment if you like articles like these. Share on your social media so others can join the conversation. I will post content often with things dealing with The Around the World of Jae and Beyond.

Related Articles

Social Security or Medicare: Who should I call when I need help? This small list can provide guidance on topics- Alabama

SSA isn't the Agency that cares about American's income at full retirement age but this Agency does care for 2023

The Social Security Administration-SSA 'Parent Benefit' Everyone Should Know About that Many Don't Know Exist

Social Security Disability Recipients Thinking About Converting to Retirement Benefits-What Will Happen To My Benefits?

Alabamians Who Need a Deceased Relatives Social Security Card Application Form Can Get This Information By

\

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Security Administration# Medicare beneficiaries# United States of America# Calling to get help or assista# Monthly benefits being paid

Comments / 1

Published by

With a mind full of a thousand thoughts per minute, I’m not sure what kind of content I will post. Just know it will deal with the World Around Jae and Beyond. Like, share, follow, and comment because content gets posted randomly! ONLY Platform The World Around Jae and Beyond uses.

Birmingham, AL
3K followers

More from The World Around Jae and Beyond

Decatur, AL

An Alabama Police Department says these three people had an illegal operation going on dealing with illegal immigrants

Disclosure: All sources have been cited and used with permission. According to the Decatur Police Department, located in North Alabama, there was an illegal business going on within the area. It was being operated by three individuals who all live in Decatur, Alabama.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Social Security or Medicare: Who to call when I need help? This small list can provide guidance on topics-Alabama data

Disclosure: All sources have been cited and used with permission. The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides disability, retirement, and survivor benefits to those beneficiaries who are eligible for benefits. A person can go online or call the Social Security Administration when an application for benefits needs to be filed.

Read full story

Woman on husband: I want to save my marriage with my husband by learning to trust him

Disclosure: Please note all sources have been cited and permission given. Trust is vital in any relationship or marriage, and when one spouse can't trust the other this can cause problems to spread like wildfire. One married woman decided to take to the Internet to talk about the current trust issues she has with her husband.

Read full story
1 comments

Watch: Little girl brightens an elderly man's day after the passing of his loving wife by simply being a child

Disclosure: This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via all sources cited and permission given;. Sometimes a friendship can come from an unexpected person at an unexpected time. When it comes to having a true friend, there are no limitations as to whom this person can be or when you will meet them.

Read full story
6 comments

Paying rent on a fully paid home and her boyfriend says "we should start splitting expenses proportional to income"

Disclosure: Please note all sources have been cited and permission given. Living together in a relationship can be a big decision to decide on. Being in a relationship with someone fortunate enough to have an inheritance passed down can be a great jump start for a couple wanting to start a family. This can give the relationship some relief when having to think about monthly expenses that have to be considered when moving in together. According to data in 2022, married couples spent $24,811 on household expenses.

Read full story
61 comments

Woman on boyfriend: “I have had this friend for longer than I have known my bf”- Relationship drama

Disclosure: This article was updated on March 3, 2023, with additional information; Please note all sources have been cited and permission given. A relationship requires that both parties put in an effort to make it work. If both individuals agree on a future with one another then there may be times in the relationship when difficult conversations come about and have to be discussed with your partner. Some of these conversations or decisions can potentially change the dynamics of the relationship.

Read full story
20 comments

Wife finds out 10 years into the marriage that her husband has multiple 'secret' social media accounts and he laughed

Disclosure: This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via all sources cited and permission given;. Marriage is about commitment, and some couples will created certain boundaries to make their relationship work. Regardless of what boundaries have been created, both spouses have to continue to abide by them or at least communicate with the other spouse when changes may need to be made for the marriage to continue going. There is a lady who reached out because her husband didn't honor something that was established 10 years ago into the marriage. On top of that, his response didn't make her feel any better.

Read full story
155 comments

A wife's addiction is about to destroy the marriage she has with her 'breadwinner' husband if she doesn't change fast

Feb 27, 2023:Update to add Disclosure: This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via all sources cited and permission given;. Everyone has the right to enjoy something and have multiple hobbies or interest. Research has shown that having a hobby can decreased depression, stress, and can help with having less mood swings. Having a small interest in something such as listening to music can be beneficial to mental health. Let's all be honest, there is at least one thing you like to do that will put a smile on your face, but what if this same interest or hobby has become a problem for not only you but others. There's a wife who has a makeup addiction so bad that if she doesn't change her ways the husband will file for divorce.

Read full story
13 comments

Watch: Woman uses a toaster to cook a steak and many are questioning the process used

Disclosure: This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via all sources cited and permission given;. Everyone loves to eat a delicious meal. Smelling and eating a well prepared meal can really put a smile on someone's face. One of the most important things with cooking is the preparation of the food along with ensuring the food is cooked properly. A young lady posted a very unique video showing the way she cooked her boyfriend a steak. This viral video has over 1.2 million views, at least 70,000 comments, and over 96,000 shares.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

This man was brutally honest during this interview when asked questions about the woman he was out with she just stared

This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via cited sources and permission given;. Marriage is a commitment that shouldn't be taken lightly even though many tend to ignore the importance of the vows that were exchanged. Every wife wants a husband that treats her well and financially supports the family. As the old phrase says a happy wife means a happy life....right? What if someone that exchanged those vows no longer honored them and publicly displayed these actions on camera? There's a man and woman that decided to do just that during a street interview.

Read full story
83 comments

Girlfriend becomes concerned after boyfriend continues to get in debt for his dream career “I’m superficial for caring”

Disclosure: This is work of non-fiction worked with all sources cited; permission given. Everyone needs a supportive spouse by their side when deciding on a career path while in a relationship. A supportive spouse will give their spouse time to get things together, and will show support even if the spouse's career choice isn't one they necessarily agree with. The love and appreciation is so high to where it turns into believing in your spouse's decision to become successful. Some careers take longer, are highly stressful, and may require self investment For one young lady , who has been with her boyfriend for one year, she believes her boyfriend's chosen career path is an addiction in disguise.

Read full story
51 comments

A disagreement caused a wife of 15 years to tell her husband something he didn't expect her to say

This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release; all sources cited and permission given;. Do you and your spouse still date one another? When is the last time you have enjoyed one another's company? One married woman became for furious with her spouse to where she really spoke her mind.

Read full story
250 comments

SSA isn't the Agency that cares about American's income at full retirement age but this Agency does care for 2023

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release; all sources cited and permission given;. Congratulations! You have finally reached your full retirement age (FRA). Your full retirement age depends on the year you were born, according to the Social Security Administration's website. Reaching your full retirement age means the Agency no longer cares about the income you earn through an employer or self-employment; however, there is one Agency that everyone should consider when thinking of increasing your income once you have met FRA.

Read full story
22 comments
Hoover, AL

Each of his victims had one thing in common after the police did their investigation into each case, February 2023

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release; all sources cited and permission given;. Date of Release: February 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. According to this news release by the Hoover Police Department, the person imaged below is wanted for multiple theft of property and car break-in cases in the area of Hoover, Alabama.

Read full story

Using cellphone apps to get money the same day when unexpected expenses happen in life

Disclosure: This article was written for educational and informational purposes; all sources have been cited; permission given. Every now and then we all may need extra money to make it until the next pay period. This date can be within a couple of hours or days away; however, when you are short on cash this is a matter that can't wait. Everyone isn't fortunate enough to have a friend or family member that's able or willing to help. So what must you do? Take action and help YOURSELF!

Read full story

The Social Security Administration-SSA 'Parent Benefit' Everyone Should Know About that Many Don't Know Exist

*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Social Security Administration'sWebsiteas of February 22, 2023. Please be sure to check the Administration's websitefor any updates; permission given.

Read full story
38 comments

Using a cellphone to build a business when money is low and action as to be taken

Disclosure: This article was written based on first-hand experiences for educational and informational purposes only; all sources have been cited- permission given. In a previous post, I spoke about different side hustle ideas I have attempted along with the reasons as to why they didn't work for me. I had no choice but to come back and let it be known that I had spoken a little too soon. Allow me to explain.

Read full story

Insight on Selling Clothes, Completing Surveys, and/ or Vlogging for Additional Income

Disclosure: This article was written based on first-hand experiences for educational and informational purposes; all sources have been cited; permission given. We all see and may even read some of the articles that refer to side hustles or just additional ways to make money at home. There are some couples that have been able to turn their side hustles into profitable income sources. This has given them the flexibility of not having to work a 9-5, as referenced in an article by CNBC. After completing more research, you may just give in and decide to attempt one of the ideas your have researched. Your entire mission is to generate more income.

Read full story

Adult Kids Want to Expose Mother’s Secret Marriage to Grandparents 'Some People Want to Keep Their Lives Private'

Disclosure: This article is for educational and informational purposes only with nonfiction events posted via online sources; permission given. There is a 58 year old woman who has married a man after only knowing him for 3 months. The only time she would be able to spend time with him would be on the weekends because his job is out of town. She told her 25 year old daughter and 21 year old son she would not getting married until they met him; however the mother went behind everyone's back and married the man she only knew for some time.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy