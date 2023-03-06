Americans that need to decide if Social Security or Medicare will have the answer to a problem with a list provided

Disclosure: All sources have been cited and used with permission

Introduction: Social Security and Medicare

The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides disability, retirement, and survivor benefits to those beneficiaries who are eligible for benefits. A person can go online or call the Social Security Administration when an application for benefits needs to be filed.

Medicare is the federal health insurance for those receiving Title 2 Disability benefits or aged 65. To receive Medicare Part A and B benefits, a person has to call SSA or complete the application online. To enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan , an individual has to call Medicare.

Who Should I Call for Additional Help

Sometimes things with SSA and Medicare can get confusing and cause some frustration. When doing so, a person may have questions to ask and online searching doesn't always help.

Below is a list of topics that deal with both agencies. Knowing if calling SSA, Medicare, or both agencies for an answer can help someone save time on the phone.

SSA, Medicare, or Both Questions and Answers

Am I eligible for Medicare? Social Security

Where to report the death of a loved one? Social Security

What will Medicare cover for me? Medicare

How can I sign up for Part A and/or Part B? Social Security

How can I apply for the Extra Help Prescription Drug program? Social Security

How can I check my Medicare application claim status? Medicare or Social Security

Where can I get forms to appeal Medicare decisions on behalf of myself or someone else? Social Security

How can I appeal the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA)? Social Security

Who can send me a replacement Medicare card? Social Security

Who can update my address or phone number? Social Security

What does each part of Medicare cover along with the services offered in my area? Medicare

part of Medicare cover along with the services offered in my area? Does the medical service doctor, health care provider, and supplier of medical items accept Medicare? Medicare

Who can give me a publication about Medicare? Social Security and Medicare

How can I enroll in a Medicare prescription drug plan? Medicare

Where can I find information about Medigap in my area? Medicare

Social Security and Medicare Benefits in the United States of America

As of 2021, 4.93 million Americans received Social Security retirement, disability, or survivor benefits. Of that number, 4.32 million people in the United States received retirement or survivor benefits. The others received Title 2 disability benefits.

The maximum monthly benefit amount SSA will pay out to any American is $3,345 at full retirement age; however, for those who decide to delay their benefits longer, the benefit amount is higher.

