Americans that need to decide if Social Security or Medicare will have the answer to a problem with a list provided

Disclosure: All sources have been cited and used with permission
Introduction: Social Security and Medicare
The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides disability, retirement, and survivor benefits to those beneficiaries who are eligible for benefits. A person can go online or call the Social Security Administration when an application for benefits needs to be filed.
Medicare is the federal health insurance for those receiving Title 2 Disability benefits or aged 65. To receive Medicare Part A and B benefits, a person has to call SSA or complete the application online. To enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, an individual has to call Medicare.
Who Should I Call for Additional Help
Sometimes things with SSA and Medicare can get confusing and cause some frustration. When doing so, a person may have questions to ask and online searching doesn't always help.
Below is a list of topics that deal with both agencies. Knowing if calling SSA, Medicare, or both agencies for an answer can help someone save time on the phone.
SSA, Medicare, or Both Questions and Answers
- Am I eligible for Medicare? Social Security
- Where to report the death of a loved one? Social Security
- What will Medicare cover for me? Medicare
- How can I sign up for Part A and/or Part B? Social Security
- How can I apply for the Extra Help Prescription Drug program? Social Security
- How can I check my Medicare application claim status? Medicare or Social Security
- Where can I get forms to appeal Medicare decisions on behalf of myself or someone else? Social Security
- How can I appeal the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA)? Social Security
- Who can send me a replacement Medicare card? Social Security
- Who can update my address or phone number? Social Security
- What does each part of Medicare cover along with the services offered in my area? Medicare
- Does the medical service doctor, health care provider, and supplier of medical items accept Medicare? Medicare
- Who can give me a publication about Medicare? Social Security and Medicare
- How can I enroll in a Medicare prescription drug plan? Medicare
- Where can I find information about Medigap in my area? Medicare
Social Security and Medicare Benefits in the United States of America
As of 2021, 4.93 million Americans received Social Security retirement, disability, or survivor benefits. Of that number, 4.32 million people in the United States received retirement or survivor benefits. The others received Title 2 disability benefits.
The maximum monthly benefit amount SSA will pay out to any American is $3,345 at full retirement age; however, for those who decide to delay their benefits longer, the benefit amount is higher.
Please share your thoughts below.
Your thought counts!
------Please be sure to like, share, follow, and comment if you like articles like these. Share on your social media so others can join the conversation. I will post content often with things dealing with The Around the World of Jae and Beyond.
Related Articles
Social Security or Medicare: Who should I call when I need help? This small list can provide guidance on topics- Alabama
SSA isn't the Agency that cares about American's income at full retirement age but this Agency does care for 2023
The Social Security Administration-SSA 'Parent Benefit' Everyone Should Know About that Many Don't Know Exist
Social Security Disability Recipients Thinking About Converting to Retirement Benefits-What Will Happen To My Benefits?
Alabamians Who Need a Deceased Relatives Social Security Card Application Form Can Get This Information By
\
Comments / 1