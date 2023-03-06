Social Security or Medicare: Who to call when I need help? This small list can provide guidance on topics-Alabama data

Disclosure: All sources have been cited and used with permission
Introduction: Social Security and Medicare
The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides disability, retirement, and survivor benefits to those beneficiaries who are eligible for benefits. A person can go online or call the Social Security Administration when an application for benefits needs to be filed.
Medicare is the federal health insurance for those receiving Title 2 Disability benefits or aged 65. To receive Medicare Part A and B benefits, a person has to call SSA or complete the application online. To enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, an individual has to call Medicare.
Who Should I Call for Additional Help
Sometimes things with SSA and Medicare can get confusing and cause some frustration. When doing so, a person may have questions to ask and online searching doesn't always help.
Below is a list of topics that deal with both agencies. Knowing if calling SSA, Medicare, or both agencies for an answer can help someone save time on the phone.
SSA, Medicare, or Both
- Am I eligible for Medicare? Social Security
- Where to report the death of a loved one? Social Security
- What will Medicare cover for me? Medicare
- How can I sign up for Part A and/or Part B? Social Security
- How can I apply for the Extra Help Prescription Drug program? Social Security
- How can I check my Medicare application claim status? Medicare or Social Security
- Where can I get forms to appeal Medicare decisions on behalf of myself or someone else? Social Security
- How can I appeal the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA)? Social Security
- Who can send me a replacement Medicare card? Social Security
- Who can update my address or phone number? Social Security
- What does each part of Medicare cover along with the services offered in my area? Medicare
- Does the medical service doctor, health care provider, and supplier of medical items accept Medicare? Medicare
- Who can give me a publication about Medicare? Social Security and Medicare
- How can I enroll in a Medicare prescription drug plan? Medicare
- Where can I find information about Medigap in my area? Medicare
People Getting Benefits in Alabama
According to the Social Security Administration, in 2021 over 1 million people in the state of Alabama received benefits from the agency.
At least 1 million received retirement benefits while over 200,000 people received Title 2 disability.
