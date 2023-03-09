Woman on husband: I want to save my marriage with my husband by learning to trust him

Disclosure: Please note all sources have been cited and permission given

Introduction

Trust is vital in any relationship or marriage, and when one spouse can't trust the other this can cause problems to spread like wildfire. One married woman decided to take to the Internet to talk about the current trust issues she has with her husband.

There is a small twist as to how she found her true love. Continue to read below if you would like to find out more about her marriage problem along with tips to increasing a vital pillar to any relationship.

Finally Married

The woman starts off by saying she was her husband's 'other woman' before they married. They have been married for six years, and she can't seem to trust him. For some reason, she feels he is cheating on her because his actions are similar to when she was the 'other woman' at the time.

Before she became his wife, trusting him didn’t cross her mind. It has gotten so bad they are having arguments about him possibly having an affair. She's requesting help with this situation.

They Want Freedom

According to The Marriage , experts have said that some of the reasons men cheat are due to them feeling the desire for adventure, hate boredom, or may feel a lack of appreciation from their current spouse. Some men will even cheat if they feel as if their spouse is unhappy in the relationship.

At the beginning of an affair, some women may feel comfortable with being the other woman. An interview by Burnley Express was completed with women who have been the other woman in their past, and they provided their personal reason as to why they were okay with the decisions they made. One lady stated,

Commitment. ‘The last thing I want is to be having daily arguments over what we’re having for dinner, where we are going to do a food shop and having my time demanded upon. I love the lack of commitment to the man I am currently seeing.

Another woman said,

Excitement. ‘It’s the thrill of it all that makes me addicted to my partner. We started our affair in the work place, getting 5 minutes together, sneaking around, almost getting caught and keeping this very big secret between us is excitement in the purest form. The last thing I want to do is pick up his dirty pants, listening to him snore when I want to sleep or see him all day, every day.

Building Trust in Your Spouse

One important thing couples need to consider is that trust issues can't solely be put on one spouse. The person that has brought the issue of trust up within the relationship has to also take responsibility for the mistrusting atmosphere that has been created.

Regain has provided tips couples can use to help one another trust each other as trust is a great trait for a healthy relationship.

Without blame, let your spouse know how you felt, personally, when the breach of trust became known

Both partners should listen to one other without judging the other's perspective

Take time to see how each partner has contributed to the current status of the relationship by only evaluating your own actions

Provide sincere apologies to one another with no grudges attached

Create an effective plan that both spouses agree to in order to prevent further trust breaches

Responses Given

One person told the married woman that she knew she was marrying an unfaithful man, and she should know the answer to her own question. They also reminded her that her first he chose his first wife as well.

Another replied by telling her that she wished sympathy would come for the married woman; however, due to her own prior actions of being the other woman, they couldn't give her sympathy or advice.

A professional responded by stating that living with this uncertainty of a spouse cheating is too long to hold in. Now that she is with him, guilt from her previous actions may be overwhelming the woman. Ultimately, if she wants her marriage to work, she should seek counseling to save her marriage.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you know of anyone who is or has been in this situation? Please share your thoughts below because your interaction counts! Please share below. Your thought counts!

