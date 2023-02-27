A wife's addiction is about to destroy the marriage she has with her 'breadwinner' husband if she doesn't change fast

Feb 27, 2023:Update to add Disclosure: This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via all sources cited and permission given;

Everyone has the right to enjoy something and have multiple hobbies or interest. Research has shown that having a hobby can decreased depression, stress, and can help with having less mood swings. Having a small interest in something such as listening to music can be beneficial to mental health. Let's all be honest, there is at least one thing you like to do that will put a smile on your face, but what if this same interest or hobby has become a problem for not only you but others. There's a wife who has a makeup addiction so bad that if she doesn't change her ways the husband will file for divorce.

Makeupmania

The wife did provide some background information about her situation. Since high school, she has been into makeup. Her love for makeup grew bigger when the rise of makeup influencers online became a big trend. She has so much makeup in her inventory to where some of the palettes haven't been opened. Even with this amount of makeup at home, it is constantly on her mind. When she is with family and friends, makeup is still on her mind.

Now that she is older, she is a stay at home mom, and her husband takes care of all of the financial support for the family. He is also great husband and man all around. He lets her handle all of the bills, and recently they got into an argument because she spent a little under $1,000 on just makeup. Instead of owning up to her actions, she became defensive.

The wife know's her addiction is unhealthy and has tried to stop multiple times. So far, she hasn't been successful.

Cosmetic Interest are Growing

In 2022, the cosmetic industry has an increase of 16 percent compared to 2021.

Skincare, haircare, make-up, perfumes, toiletries and deodorants, and oral cosmetics are the main product categories of the cosmetics market.

The projected income for the cosmetic industry will be $188 billion by 2026. One way the industry makes money is through online influencing. With so many people using the Internet, the many different cosmetic brands had to get online to keep up with current demands.

Others and the Wife Replied

Many of the people thanked the lady for sharing her addition due to so many people dealing with the same thing or similar. Most of the comments did state that it would be best for the woman to seek counseling for her problem.

First, I think you should be super proud of yourself for opening up like this. You are not alone and like someone else said, the pandemic broke a lot of people's brains. Second, I do think you would benefit from speaking to a professional. Addictive behaviour can come in all kinds of places and it's nothing to be ashamed of. I definitely struggled with major addiction to purchasing things - I just destashed 12 palettes...and I still have an entire drawer full. We are here to support you! You got this <3

Someone else responded, and their comment has 97 likes so far.

I think telling your husband about this in detail is key. He sounds like a very loving and compassionate man who is confused and frustrated. I think his confusion will turn into empathy and understanding. I feel like if I was struggling with an addiction, my husband would want to help me overcome it.

The wife also responded with an update, and thanked everyone for supporting her.

Thank you, I will be seeing a therapist soon. My husband gave me an ultimatum and I can’t lose my family over this. Thank you for your advice.

Have you or are you currently in a relationship/marriage with someone who has an addiction? Do you have an addiction? What was the outcome?

