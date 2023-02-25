A disagreement caused a wife of 15 years to tell her husband something he didn't expect her to say

This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release; all sources cited and permission given;

Do you and your spouse still date one another? When is the last time you have enjoyed one another's company? One married woman became for furious with her spouse to where she really spoke her mind.

She Needs a Little More

There's a 48 year old husband who stated that he and his 46 year old wife had an argument about him. During the argument, she stated he doesn't play an active roll in their relationship by taking her on dates or deciding on something fun for them to do as a couple. He in return responded by saying that she should instead ask him when she wants to do something.

The wife became even more upset with her husband saying that she has enough on her plate, and that he should step up sometimes in the relationship. During the argument, she said something to her husband that really caused him to get angry.

why don't you ask your non existent friends how they treat their wives? Oh yea you don't have any friends because your boring!

In all honesty, he admitted to not being a very sociable person and wants to know if others thought this was a bad thing since his wife has friends she hangs with.

Introvert vs Extrovert

Everyone isn't the same in the world, and having a good understanding of the person you are with is vital to a successful relationship. Appreciate your spouse for whom they are and embrace moments.

A person that is an introvert tends to be more comfortable around one or two people instead of a lot of people at one time. An introvert has no problem with being alone and is self-aware.The husband did mention that he was never the person to hang out with people and will get coffee by himself. To him, there is nothing wrong with his actions.

As mentioned by Healthline, an extrovert has a vibrant personality and tends to be the life of the party. Being able to interact with others gives an extrovertive person the energy they need with it being hard to turn away any attention given to them. These are some personality traits the wife has displayed based on what the husband has provided about his situation.

Responses

One user responded to the husband by saying,

I’ve noticed a lot of married men don’t have a friend group. I don’t think you’re alone in that. But are you happy? Based on your post, you sound a little depressed and checked out.

A female responded by saying this is something her husband is currently going through.

This is an excellent comment and describes my husband and I perfectly. I worry all the time about what happens when he retires.

The husband did respond with an update.

Came back to say I should have just listened to what she was really saying when she asked me to plan stuff. I think really, she has said this to me before, but I just did not listen or hear what she was saying. The whole situation escalated when I said if she wants something she just has to ask.

An article was written by Regain stating that going on dates with your spouse will help keep the relationship healthy while strengthening the bond you have with your spouse. Studies have also shown that having friends while in a relationship can increase a person's lifespan by 22 percent.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Do you and your spouse make dating a priority? Does having friends in a relationship matter to you or not? Let us all know.

