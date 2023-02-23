The Social Security Administration-SSA 'Parent Benefit' Everyone Should Know About that Many Don't Know Exist

*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Social Security Administration's Website as of February 22, 2023. Please be sure to check the Administration's website for any updates; permission given

Are you aware of the Social Security Administration (SSA) Parent's Benefit? According to the Administration's website, this benefit is available to any parent that was once dependent on a deceased insured worker's income for everyday expenses while the insured worker was living. So if your adult child helped with half of your monthly expenses, has paid into the SSA program, and suddenly passes you may be eligible for this benefit in order to continue to receive some financial assistance.

AARP completed a survey in 2020 and one in three adult kids are having to assist their parent(s) with groceries and other housing items. This has equated to at least $5,000 or more being spent.

Qualifying for the Benefit

Before SSA can determine if a parent is eligible for this benefit, the parent has to meet all of the seven requirements the Agency has set. The maximum amount one parent would be eligible to receive from the worker's record is 82 1/2% of the worker's benefit amount. Two parents can receive 75% each.

Simply see if you qualify by reading through the list below

1. The parent is at least age 62.

2. The parent was receiving at least one-half of their support from the deceased worker at the time of death (or at the beginning of the deceased worker’s disability).

3. The parent has provided timely documents that prove the deceased worker was providing at least one-half of their support.

4. The parent is not entitled to a Social Security retirement benefit equal to or exceeding the parent’s new benefit.

5. The parent is the natural parent of the deceased worker (or became the stepparent or adoptive parent before the deceased worker reached the age of 16).

6. The parent has not married after the worker’s death.

7. The deceased worker had enough work credits.

If you become entitled, your benefit can stop if your own retirement benefit amount , at age 62 or higher, becomes higher than the parent benefit you are receiving monthly or if the parent gets married.

If you believe you qualify don't hesitate to call SSA to apply for this benefit. It is best to get a formal decision from the Agency.

They can be reached at 800-772-1213 Monday - Friday between 8 a.m - 7 p.m based on your time zone. TTY number is 800-325-0778.

For those adult children who are able to help, continue to save wisely for your own retirement.

“Don’t stop your own savings,” said Erin Wood, a planner and wealth adviser in Omaha. “You don’t want to end up in the same situation your parents are in.”

