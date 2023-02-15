Using Your Smartphone to Become Your Own E-commerce Store

Disclosure: This article was written based on first-hand experiences for educational and informational purposes only

In a previous post, I spoke about different side hustle ideas I have attempted along with the reasons as to why they didn't work for me. I had no choice but to come back and let it be known that I had spoken a little too soon. Allow me to explain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ILfj_0kmOqO2B00
ItemsPhoto byLum3n/ Pexels

I've had my Poshmark account since March 2022 but didn't post anything. I didn't post my first item into my 'closet' until Jan 8, 2023. Due to the amount of request anyone can get on Poshmark, I decided to disable the notifications from being able to show on my phone; however, I still log on daily just to see if I may have a buyer for any of the four items I have posted in my closet.

Before I go to bed, I check my email just to make sure I didn't skip anything important that would deal with myself or just anything in general. On February 9, 2023, I received an email from Poshmark letting me know that someone had purchased one of the items from my closet. I was super excited!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vV4j_0kmOqO2B00
First sellPhoto byThe World Around Jae and Beyond original

The order was placed around 8 p.m. on a Thursday. I knew I didn't have time to take it to the post office on Friday and luckily with Poshmark, they give you some time to ship. Another good thing I can say is that I live less than 3 minutes away from the post office which means I can save time and money on travel expenses. I was able to ship the item on Saturday. Keep in mind that if you want to have a good reputation with customers, shipping items out as soon as possible should be a high priority.

With Poshmark, the buyer pays for shipping. Once you get to the post office, all you have to do is get the correct box to fit your item(s), package the item(s), put the label on the box, give it to the clerk to ensure the package gets scanned into the system, get the receipt, and you are done! That simple.

I still made a mistake, though. I have to admit.

Remember that I mentioned the BUYER pays for shipping? I purchased a box when this was all included in the shipping fee the BUYER already paid for.

The buyer already has the item. It was delivered today, February 13, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVPSZ_0kmOqO2B00
Proof the item was deliveredPhoto byThe World Around Jae and Beyond original

Now I am just waiting for the buyer to accept the order so the earnings can be released to me which can take at least 3 days. If not, Poshmark will automatically released the earnings to the seller.

No matter your side hustle, just stay focused and have patience. Have multiple side hustles because you never know which one will generate income.

1 sell down with many more to go!

What are some of the latest side hustles you have attempted? How is it going?




