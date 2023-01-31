Insight on Selling Clothes, Completing Surveys, and/ or Vlogging for Additional Income

Disclosure: This article was written based on first-hand experiences for educational and informational purposes; all sources have been cited; permission given

We all see and may even read some of the articles that refer to side hustles or just additional ways to make money at home. There are some couples that have been able to turn their side hustles into profitable income sources. This has given them the flexibility of not having to work a 9-5, as referenced in an article by CNBC. After completing more research, you may just give in and decide to attempt one of the ideas your have researched. Your entire mission is to generate more income.

Below are some of those additional ways to make money from home that I have attempted. I will also let you know why I was unsuccessful due to first-hand experience and based on my own personal opinion. If you believe these reasons aren't a bother to you then I definitely encourage you to try them! There is nothing wrong with anyone making additional money on the side.

1. Selling Used Items on Poshmark

Poshmark is known for selling used items. Items can range from clothing, shoes, home decor, and other random items I have seen on there can range from books to toys.

When I first joined Poshmark, I immediately began to receive request from people. I didn't even have a picture posted with the name of my store and already had people following me. In return, I did follow them back; however, I started getting so many request on a daily basis to where I was unable to follow everyone back. Just about everyone that sends you a request has items in their own closet they are wanting to sell. If you have the time to follow everyone that follows you, this will not be a problem for you. You will received at least 200+ request daily from sellers. With the schedule I currently have, I can't at the moment and felt bad for not being able to spread the word about everyone's closet that followed me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qbo3v_0kVg9JcX00
Photo byKai Pilger/ Pexerls

Pricing was another problem I had with trying to sell on Poshmark due to it being so competitive. A lot of the items on Poshmark are priced extremely low, and you many need to have a pretty large inventory in order to make sells daily. For example, the original price of a pair of shoes I posted was $200 plus taxes. I have only worn them once so the shoes still look and smell brand new along with them just being released to the public in October 2022. I also have the original box, and everything additional that came with the shoes to prove the authenticity. I priced them at $165 and did receive notifications that people liked the shoes. When attempting to send an offer to someone, you have to offer ten percent below the listing price along with discounted shipping. Poshmark has to also get their cut so at the end of the deal, I would have only earned $116.68 from the entire sale.

Another fault of my own was not having a large enough inventory. Many of the people that were sending request had thousands of items, and I thought having 50 would be enough. If you have the items at home, know family or friends that want to get rid of items, or thrift shop often you may be able to generate income from Poshmark. Items with tags can be priced higher. The more you have, the more successful your closet can become.

2. Completing Surveys Online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jtgov_0kVg9JcX00
Photo byNao Triponez/ Pexels

Completing a survey to get some money is listed everywhere and on many websites. I have attempted to complete them; however I never seem to qualify. I'm not sure how you qualify for the surveys, but the time adds up after answering questions for 5 minutes and then being told you can't continue on. Doing this three times means you have spent a minimum of 15 minutes with no results. Those 15 minutes don't include the amount of time you've spent finding a survey to complete. For those who have qualified for surveys in the past, continue to complete them for income. The amount of time to complete a survey can vary along with the amount that is paid out.

3. Starting a Vlog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPNQZ_0kVg9JcX00
Photo byLos Muertos Crew/ Pexels

With the advancement of cellphones, anyone can start a vlog, and there are multiple websites that allow people to live stream what they are doing. Years ago, I attempted to start a vlog and was very excited to begin; however, after doing so many videos I went blank with ideas. I didn't know what else to publish because I started my channel only wanting to deal with a specific audience. At the time I started vlogging, I didn't realize I had chosen one of the most competitive vlogging industries, beauty.

The more competitive, the more content I had to produce and promote myself. The effect of of vlogger's block, not having time, and not understanding how much I had to promote myself caused me to fail. The other day, I went to my old vlogging page and saw I had 300 subscribers. If neither of these are a problem for you, vlogging may work. Which ever platform you decide to use, check to see what is trending. Every platform is different and also has different rules when it comes to monetization. If you already have a following on social media, you can tell people to follow your new page to get your content noticed. You will never know until you try.

