Adult Kids Want to Expose Mother’s Secret Marriage to Grandparents 'Some People Want to Keep Their Lives Private'

Too Soon

There is a 58 year old woman who has married a man after only knowing him for 3 months. The only time she would be able to spend time with him would be on the weekends because his job is out of town. She told her 25 year old daughter and 21 year old son she would not getting married until they met him; however the mother went behind everyone's back and married the man she only knew for some time.

Photo by Caio/ Pexels

Her kids found out she got married after three weeks of being married, and this caused them to research the new man their mother had fallen in love with. To their surprise, just about everything that was told to them about their mother's husband was a lie. He told the mother his family was murdered and that he was in the military.

Private Life

After finding out the information they had discovered, they went to their mother with it. Their mother didn't deny the information or state that any of it was true.

She just kept saying “some people want to keep their lives private.

Photo by Anete Lusina/ Pexels

Now that the kids have this information, they want to tell their grandparents who are in their mid-80's. The mother did tell her kids not to say anything to the grandparents, but they are not sure if not saying anything would be the best thing to do. Stressing their grandparents is the last thing they want to do, and the kids also want to avoid drama with their mother.

Responses

One person responded by telling the daughter they she and her brother should not say anything because they don't have enough information yet.

They are in their 80's. Personally, it doesn't seem like information they need to be bothered with. Let them be old and happy without dealing with the stress it might cause.

Another person responded by saying

I'd stay out of it unless your mom starts hitting your grandparents up for money.Keep an eye out for your mom. Watch for signs of abuse and don't rock the boat so he can't convince her to cut you out of her life. Don't engage in b.s. and mudslinger. It will just make it easier for him to isolate her if that is his goal.Also how did you find out his military record without his details? Just a name isn't gonna cut it. And same on the family thing, unless he told you exactly where it happened and you can find no evidence of a murder.You would easily find that in older local newspapers. I'm not if police could give you a police report on it. If the person was caught there would be court transcripts.

Do you believe the adult kids should say something to the grandparents about her mother's new husband with the information they have? Should they gather more information? Should they let their mother just live her life as she pleases? Please be sure to share your thoughts below.

