"He Did Not Even Consider the Option of Getting Me Something" Ending Everything Over a Trip

Every relationship has its good moments and bad moments. What about being with a spouse that isn't considerate of things you like and/or dislike? What would be the breaking point?

Changes

There is a 26 year old woman that has been with her 31 year old boyfriend for two years. Recently, the boyfriend has been treating her differently and she doesn't feel as if he is displaying the same affection as before. She has even made this known to him as to how she feels.

He also just won't keep promises of doing things that are important to me as soon as it's inconvenient to him.

The Cake

One day the boyfriend went to the bakery and purposely purchased a cake the girlfriend does not like.

There is a cake that you don't like.

Him getting the cake didn't bother the girlfriend. It was the fact that he didn't consider getting her anything while in a bakery after making him aware of her feelings for the past days.

The thing is that we live together and even if I can go back to my mom's and even afford my own place if needed, it just feels so sad and overwhelming to imagine leaving, sorting all the stuff... Worst part is that, even with that behaviour I still am in love with him, and that makes the entire situation hurt ten times more.

Responses

One person responded by telling the girlfriend

You’re not in love with him. You’re in love with who he used to be and you’re scared if you leave now you’ll never see that person again. You deserve better.It has been noted that men would prefer to feel respected in a relationship instead of loved; however, it also has been noted that remembering certain things can show your spouse that you take their own thoughts and ideas into consideration. Those mental notes may help in the future.

Another person responded by telling the girlfriend

I think we can all say it's not about the cake. It's the complete selfishness of the act, and all his prior actions. Let me get a nice treat...oh, well even if she doesn't like it, I do!

Statistics

It has been noted that 74% of men would prefer to feel respected verses loved in a relationship. One trait women like in a man is being considerate.

Is the girlfriend thinking too much? Is the boyfriend being too inconsiderate? Please be sure to share your thoughts below.

