Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your Thoughts

Mommy lost her chicken! Mommy lost her chicken! Mommy lost her chicken and now she is missing!

That’s a small tune my little one created herself, and it was the funniest thing ever when I heard it. Now with the prices of eggs skyrocketing as high as they are, I really need some chickens! Currently, the average price of eggs in Alabama is $6.12. This is the price of a work day lunch special!

So, have you found your chickens? Hen and rooster?

Below I have included 2 reasons as to why I need those chickens ASAP!

Learning Experience

Growing up as a child, the field trip I disliked the most was going to the zoo. Yes, the zoo is always clean and nice but the smell was hard to bare. My sensitivity to smelling things is really high. I can sometimes smell things before others and then later on I’ll hear a

Do you smell that?



Of course! I smelled it 5 minutes ago. But seriously, getting some chickens would be a learning experience. I’ll be able to get outside and be closer to the things that really matter in the world such as our environment and the animals that strive to keep the ecosystem going. It wouldn't hurt us to hear the birds chirping while watching the bees and butterflies pass our heads. Remember, this is Alabama.

Money, Money, Money!

I may be thinking a little far with this one but oh well, I’ll give it a shot. Have you noticed the amount of people that love eggs? Plain, scrambled, over easy, boiled, and many other ways. I'm not sure if I have seen anyone eat just one egg; they are always eaten in multiples. The amount of restaurants within the Birmingham and Hoover area that need eggs? On top of this, just think of how many times your OWN family has had a family breakfast or brunch and eggs were on the menu.

Now just think of all of those or just alone the people in your family coming to buy the eggs directly from you. You are the supplier! This would also give them the assurance as to where their eggs are coming from. We are all in this to help one another.

That's what family is for....right!?!?!

What is your current intake on the price of eggs? Have you stopped or decreased the quantity you are buying? Please share. I would love to hear from you.

