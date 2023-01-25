Social Security Disability Recipients Thinking About Converting to Retirement Benefits-What Will Happen To My Benefits?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Social Security Administration's Website as of January 25, 2023. Please be sure to check the Administration's website for any updates; permission given

If you are under your full retirement age, getting Title 2 disability (T2 DIB), and requesting to receiving retirement benefits the amount you will receive will be less than what you are currently getting. Continue to read this article to find out why.

First know that Title 2 Social Security Disability (T2 DIB) and Title 16 Supplemental Security Income (SSIDI) are two different programs but both are provided by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Each program has separate rules. To be eligible for T2 DIB, you have to earn a certain amount of work credits. Once you have been awarded your benefits, the amount that gets awarded to you is the amount based on your current work history. The number value given is the amount you would get at full retirement age based off of those current earnings. This is why if you are under your full retirement age, getting disability, and request to convert to retirement the benefit amount you will get will decrease.

Other Things to Know

You can apply for retirement and disability at the same time online or by calling SSA

Be sure to apply for disability benefits before you reach your full retirement age

2023 Income Limits

If you are getting T2 DIB benefits, the max you can earn working monthly is $1470 gross and $2,460 gross for those who are blind.

If you are getting retirement benefits, the most you can work and under while under your full retirement age is $21,240 annually. If you are within your year of full retirement, which means you will reach full retirement age in 2023, that limit increases to $56,520 annually.

Beginning with the month you reach full retirement age, your earnings no longer reduce your benefits, no matter how much you earn.

We will recalculate your benefit amount to give you credit for the months we reduced or withheld benefits due to your excess earnings.

