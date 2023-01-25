Simple Step by Step Instructions for Social Security Recipients Requesting Federal Tax Withholding Help, Form W-4V

*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Social Security Administration's Website as of January 24, 2023. Please be sure to check the Administration's website for any updates; permission given

For those receiving Title 2 Social Security Disability, Widow, Spousal, or Retirement benefits there may be consideration as to if you should have federal taxes withheld from your Social Security payment. This is not done for you automatically and requires that a form is completed. According to the Administration's website, this information below can help you determine what needs to be done.

Taxes Have to Be Paid If...

1. Any other earned income plus 50% of your benefits combined together is more than $25,000, and you are filing individually

OR

2. If any other earned income plus 50% of your benefits combined together is more than $32,000, and you are filing jointly

You also have the option of paying your taxes directly to the IRS. If you choose not to please continue with reading this article to get assistance with completing the Voluntary Withholding Request Form, also known as form W-4V

Completing Form W-4V

Below is a screenshot and steps on what needs to be completed on the W-4V. The form says 2018; however this is the most recent form that is being offered so your request will still be done for you by SSA.

Photo by W-4V Form

Step 1: Write or type your first name, middle name (if you have one), and last name. Be sure to write the name SSA currently has on record for you.

Step 2: Write or type your Social Security Number (SSN).

Step 3: Write or type your mailing address. This is the address SSA currently has for you.

Step 4: Write or type the claim number. The claim number is not always your SSN. If you are getting benefits from a spouse's record, as widow benefits or spousal benefits, please put your spouse's SSN. If you are getting benefits as a disabled adult child, please put the parent's SSN you are receiving benefits from.

SKIP 5: this line deals with unemployment

Step 5: Select the withholding you would like to start. You can have up to 3 withholding at one time. Please be sure to complete separate forms for each withholding.

SKIP 7: this option is only if you want to STOP your withholding(s)

Step 6: Sign and date the form.

The form can be faxed or taken to your local SSA office. The Office Locator is a great tool to use to find your closes office.

