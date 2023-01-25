Something New is Opening in Birmingham, AL on January 26, 2023

The World Around Jae and Beyond

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via the official University Of Alabama at Birmingham's (UAB) website as of January 23, 2023. Please continue to visit UAB for any updates; permission given

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iF04w_0kOFYugi00
Photo byAnna Shvets/ Pexels

There's a lot of new places opening within the area, and this new exhibition at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is one that deserves its recognition. On Thursday, January 26, 2023 Strength in Vulnerability – Deconstructing Ableism: Profiles of Success, Determination and Perseverance will be opening with photography that highlights those that live with physical disabilities. The photos taken were done by a UAB graduate who has cerebral palsy known as Harper Nichols. The video below is a small highlight.

Nichols, a December 2022 graduate who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in photography from the UAB College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Art and Art History, focused on her own disability for a photographic series while in school.

Ingrid Pfau was the filmmaker that helped as well.

Pfau graduated from UAB in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science filmmaking, an individually designed major. A member of the Honors College University Honors Program, she was the first UAB alumna to receive the Jack Kent Cooke Graduate Arts Award.
Those on Display
It took around 6 months to speak with 18 different people who all have different disabilities. Each had the chance to speak on living with their disability along with ableisms they face.
Exhibition Location
UAB Wellness, Health and Research Facility
Lakeshore Foundation campus
3810 Ridgeway Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
See the art and meet the artist at the opening night unveiling 5-7 p.m. Jan. 26. This event is free and open to everyone, but registration in advance is suggested to attend.

Online registration can be done by going to the school's website.

