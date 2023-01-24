Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via the official Ticketmaster website as of January 22, 2023. Please continue to visit Ticketmaster for any event updates; permission given

One great thing about Birmingham and surrounding areas is that there is always something fun to do. Concerts, plays, and sporting events roll into the area on a weekly basis and below is a small list of some events from January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023.

Hamilton (Touring)- Art & Theater

Date: January 24, 2023- February 4, 2023, various times CST

Location: BJCC Concert Hall- Birmingham,AL

Birmingham Bulls vs Quad City Storm- Sports

Date: January 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST

Location: Pelham Civic Complex- Pelham, AL

Corey Smith- Concert

Date: January 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST

Location: Iron City- Birmingham, AL

Staying' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees- Concert

Date: January 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST

Location: The Lyric Theatre- Birmingham, AL

America-Art & Theater

Date: February 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST

Location: Alabama Theatre- Birmingham, AL

World of Wheels- Custom Car Show

Date: February 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST

Location: BJCC Exhibition Halls, Birmingham, AL

