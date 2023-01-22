Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest Involving

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release through the Hoover Police Department and given permission to use

Date of Release: January 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM

According to this Hoover Police Department News Release, the person below is wanted for 1st degree felony shoplifting.

Photo by Hoover Police Department

The news release did not identify the business where the situation happened but did state that the individual in question was able to get away with over $2,900 worth of merchandise from the business. According to the news release, the person

concealed it, then passed all points of sale without attempting to pay.

In the State of Alabama, it is a Class B felony when the theft of property is more $2,500.

Do you know anything or recognize this person?

If you know who this person is or have more information, you can contact Hoover Detective Davis at 205-444-7624.

For any non-emergency assistance, you can call 205-822-5300. The Hoover Police Department also has a link where you can provide tips over the Internet by accessing the Submit a Tip website which is easily accessible.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is also another way you can report information on various crimes you may know information about. Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama can be contacted over the phone at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers has a website that accepts information as well. If you are able to provide information, your identity will remain unknown. You will also be given a cash reward if the information you provide helps lead the Hoover Police Department to an arrest.

