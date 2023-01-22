Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given
Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
Happened Over Night
If you go to Culver's website to order, you will notice that there has been a change within the beverage area. Culver's now sells Coke products instead of the Pepsi products.
I reached out to the Culver's located in Birmingham, AL on Tattersall Blvd and was informed by an employee named Martell that
The change happened around January 10, 2023
Here is a list of the drinks now being sold, according to the company's official website.
- Coca-Cola Original Taste
- Diet Coke
- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
- Sprite
- Mello Yello
- Fanta-Orange
- Minute Maid Lemonade
- Hi-C- Flashin' Fruit Punch
- POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast
- Dr. Pepper
The Menu
You can always review what items Culver's has available on the menu or better yet just stop buy and grab something to eat! This Wisconsin based restaurant has a menu that everyone from the family can select from.
Alabama Locations
There are currently 10 Culver's throughout the state of Alabama.
- Auburn, AL
2080 E University Dr Auburn, AL 36830
- Madison, AL- COMING SOON!
8382 US Hwy 72 W Madison, AL 35758
- Birmingham, AL
6222 Tattersall Blvd | Hoover, AL 35242
- Mobile, AL
- Hoover, AL
1037 Amber Dr | Hoover, AL 35244
- Florence, AL
2713 Cloverdale Road | Florence, AL 35633
- Phenix City, AL
3650 Market Place Dr | Phenix City, AL 36867
- Madison, AL
4567 Wall Triana Hwy | Madison, AL 35758
- Decatur, AL
2009 6th Ave SE | Decatur, AL 35601
- Foley, AL
3241 S McKenzie St | Foley, AL 36535
