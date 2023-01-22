Alabamians Who Need a Deceased Relative's Social Security Card Application Form Can Get This Information By

*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Social Security Administration's Website as of January 2023. Please be sure to check the Adminitration's website for any updates

One thing we all will eventually have to deal with is the passing of a relative. It is hard to handle but sometimes our loved ones may leave us with a little house cleaning to do. Some of this cleaning may require that you need the Social Security Number.

If you are in need of a deceased person's original Application for a Social Security Card form, also known as form SSA-5, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) gives you the right to request this information.

Submitting the Request

Option 1: You can go to FOIAonline to complete this online

Option 2: You can mail the request using form SSA-714 to the following mailing address

Social Security Administration (SSA), OEIO, FOIA Workgroup,

6100 Wabash Ave P.O. Box 33022

Baltimore, MD 21290-3022

Is this Free?

SS-5: $30.00. If you require certification, there is an additional $10.00 fee. Numident: $28.00. If you require certification, there is an additional $10.00 fee.

Record Age Limit and Parents' Information

According to the Agency's website, certain criteria has to be met in order for the release of the requested information. Per SSA, the release is approved once

1) the number holder has provided written consent or we have acceptable proof of his or her death; or 2) the number holder is at least 100 years old and we have acceptable proof of his or her death; or 3) the number holder is more than 120 years old.

The only way the parents' name can be released is if

1) we have the parents’ written consent or acceptable proof of death for the parents; or 2) the number holder is at least 100 years old and we have acceptable proof of his or her death; or 3) the number holder is more than 120 years old.

Acceptable Proofs of Death

a copy of a public record of death; or

a statement of death from a funeral director; or

a statement of death by the attending physician or the superintendent, physician, or intern of the institution where the person died; or

a copy of the coroner’s report of death or the verdict of the coroner’s jury; or

a copy of an official report of death or finding of death made by an agency or department of the U.S. which is authorized or required to make such a report or finding in the administration of any law of the U.S.; or

an obituary with sufficient identifying information

Earnings Request

You can even request the deceased person's earnings record by submitting the Request for a Social Security Earning Information, also known as form SSA-7050-F4. Please be sure to read the entire form the verify the mailing address along with verifying the fee you will have to pay.

