Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 20, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Felony Shoplifter Stealing More

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release through the Hoover Police Department and given permission to use

Date of Release: January 20, 2023 at 9:00AM CST

According to this Hoover Police Department News Release, the person below is wanted for a felony shoplifting case.

Photo by Hoover Police Department

The images above show a person in question shoplifting more than $900 worth of merchandise from a local business. The new release states the person

removed security sensors, concealed the items, then passed the last point of sale without attempting to pay. Vehicle information is unknown.

In the state of Alabama anyone who takes merchandise that values between $500 and $1,499 can be charged with committing a Class D felony.

Do you know anything or recognize this person?

If you know who this person is you can call the Hoover Detective Chambless at 205-444-7632.

The Hoover Police Department also has a link where you can provide tips over the Internet by accessing the Submit a Tip website which is easily accessible.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is also another way you can report information on various crimes you may know information about. Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama can be contacted over the phone at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers has a website that accepts information as well. If you are able to provide information, your identity will remain unknown. You will also be given a cash rewards if the information you provide helps lead the Hoover Police Department to an arrest.

Photo by Hoover Police Department

PLEASE NOTE that a criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Please be sure to like, share, follow, and comment. Share on your social medias so others can join the conversation. I will post content often with things Around the World of Jae and beyond.