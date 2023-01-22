No Dog Poop At My Window Please

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

The Arrival

Walking over trash bags, a barking dog, loud door slamming, and loud kids all day is now my reality. I recently had some neighbors move in next door. When they moved in, it was all done at night while everyone was sleep. I know this because I have a Blink doorbell camera that sends notifications to my phone whenever there is any sort of motion around my townhome. We saw the move. Everything seemed okay until after a couple of days.

No Dog Poop Please

I love dogs. There are plenty of people whom live out here with animals; however, my neighbors let their dog just roam as it wants. It's a small dog, luckily. They will let the dog roam until it comes back home, literally. Across from the complex, there is a grassy area with a creek. Everyone with a dog takes their dog to this area to use the restroom. Not my neighbor.

This is a small bridge leading to where everyone takes their dog to use the restroom so no one will step in poop on the walk way. Photo by The World Around Jae Original Photo, self ownership

One day while working downstairs, the dog was out. Of course, he was all alone. Little did I know he had a plan to let it all go. He let it all out right in front of my window. Oh, the angry that came within me! This could have simply been avoided if the owner was with the dog. I was so upset I forgot what my caller wanted. After my call, I had to do the most respectable, lady like thing ever.....

*Knock, knock*

Who is it?

You're next door neighbor.

I said it in the nicest possible voice because I was highly mad. I also was smiling while talking to decrease any tension I had inside of me.

*Door opens*

Hey! I hope you're having a great day but can you please get your dog's poop up? He let it out in front of my window. Also the area across the walk way is where everyone takes their dog to poop. I just really want the poop up that's by my window. I greatly appreciate you.

Oh I'm so sorry. I will get it.

I then went back into my townhome to work. It literally took her 30 minutes to get this poop up.

According to Reader's Digest, your dog pooping in your neighbor's area is a bad practice. Not picking it up can make things worse.

Little did I know this was only the beginning of the many problems that would come. Did I mention trash? We'll leave that for another day.

Have you ever had a bad neighbor or currently have one? Share below! I would love to read your comments and reply.

Please be sure to like, share, follow, and comment. Share on your social medias so others can join the conversation. I will post content often with things Around the World of Jae.