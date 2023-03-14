The Dead Pastor, The Murdered Mother, And The Missing Little Girl

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Nicole and Arianna FittsPhoto byFacebook

32-year-old Nicole Fitts was a single mother to a little girl, Arianna Fitts. Nicole and Arianna's father were not together and she struggled financially, often living in homeless shelters. When she stayed in a shelter, she would send Arianna to stay with her father in Southern California.

While she was staying in the shelter, Nicole met a woman who called herself a “street pastor” by the name of Lemasani Briggs. Lemasani offered Nicole and Arianna a place to stay, and Nicole accepted. During this time, she paid Lemasani to babysit Arianna and paid her rent to live in her home. Lemasani had a niece, Siolo Hearne, who, after a few months, took over babysitting Arianna after a few months, The Charley Project reports.

"My thing is that I help people," Lemasani said, Fox 2 KTVU News reports. "We do bring people in our homes, we have. And Nicole and Arianna was one of them and she's like a daughter to me... and our house was more like a safe haven place like when Nicole would go out and people would kick her out and she would come back to us."

According to The Charley Project, Nicole's sister stated that Lemasani was mean and "abusive" to Nicole. She often sent her text messages calling her names, never gave her a key to the home, and often read her private diary.

In November 2015, Nicole’s sister and a friend came to the rescue and helped her move out of Lemasani's home.

Nicole moved to Santa Cruz, where she commuted two hours each way to get to her job at Best Buy. Staying with various friends, but she continued to allow Siolo Hearnes and Lemasani’s other niece, Helena Martin, to babysit Arianna. Helena’s husband, Devin Martin, would babysit Arianna, as well.

When a co-worker offered Nicole a place to stay, she tried to retrieve Arianna, but the family refused to give Arianna back or allow Nicole to see her. Nicole was upset and her family and friends tried to encourage her to call the police. No one in Nicole's family had seen Arianna since January or February 2016, the FBI reports.

On April 1, 2016, Nicole finished her shift at Best Buy on Harrison Street. She sent text messages to her family stating she was going to San Francisco to meet a friend named “Sam”.

Her family was confused because Nicole did not own a car and they had never heard of “Sam.”

On April 2, 2016, Nicole posted on Facebook stating, “Spending time with my 3-year-old need this brake.”

Her family does not believe this was from Nicole. Her daughter, Arianna, was 2 years old, not 3, and the person incorrectly used the word “brake” instead of “break," SF Weekly reports.

No one could reach Nicole and she failed to show up at work, her family reported Nicole and Arianna missing on April 5, 2016.

Then, on April 8, 2016, a groundskeeper in McLaren Park discovered the body of 32-year-old Nicole buried in a shallow grave behind some bushes covered in Ivy. She was found in a fetal position, covered by a large piece of plywood. When Nicole's body was found, authorities became more concerned and believed Arianna’s safety was at risk.

During the investigation, police discovered Helena had served six years in prison for the murder of the father of her child. She and her family gave inconsistent statements to investigators and still refuse to cooperate in the investigation.

Lemasani denied having any involvement with Nicole's murder or the disappearance of Arianna. "I just pray, we've been praying I've been having people praying all day, all night that that that baby would show up... baby Arianna will show up because the enemy is going to let her go. And somebody is going to; the authorities are going to find out who's done this evil, wicked thing," she told Fox 2 KTVU.

On December 5, 2021, 54-year-old Lemasani Karen Briggs died after a battle with COVID-19 in Visalia, California. The following is her obituary:

"Lemasani Karen Briggs, an apostle of House of Deliverance and director of REACH rehabilitation. She laid to rest on December 5, 2021 in her promise land, Visalia California from a month-long fight of COVID-19 at the age of 54. Lemasani is survived by her loving husband Keith William Briggs; her children Richard, Benjamin, Elisaia, Dekota, Pray and Israel, along with 14 beautiful grand children.
Lemasani was born December 2, 1967 in America Somoa, she was adopted and raised by Siolo and Benjamin Laurenson in Daly City, Ca. At the age of 30, she answered Gods call and his passion became her passion. She shared his love with everyone she came across, the heartbroken, hopeless, the castaways and the forgotten. She not only spread the gospel, she lived it. She devoted her life to ministry and walked in the presence of God. She took her ministry from San Francisco to Visalia, California and pioneered women's ministry. She was a woman of power and perseverance in which she honor the Lord in any and everything she did. She was a mother of many nations spiritually, a strong God-fearing pastor, all around a powerful walking testimony.
Her service will be held on January 6, 2022 @4pm @ Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave Visalia Ca 93277. The burial will be held the following day January 7, 2022 @12PM at The Visalia Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave Visalia CA 93291.
"We little knew that morning that God would call your name, in life we loved you dearly and in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For a part of us went with you that day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again.."

Her videos are still available on her YouTube page. The following is a 2016 YouTube video she posted on her channel, House of Deliverance International:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdPGgfG1w_E

Many of the comments in her social media posts are people asking Lemasani where Arianna is. Many commenters suggest she has something to do with the murder of Nicole and the disappearance of Arianna.

These are some of the comments posted on her YouTube video:

"YOU just preached DON'T BE OVERCOME BY EVIL Ms. Lemasani Briggs. So then what happened to you Ms. Briggs...because EVIL is in you. May Nicole R.I.P. and you finally get a conscience and admit to who killed Nicole and where is precious Arianna????"

"Gag. You better confess your sins. God is real and you will be judged. "

"I do believe that Arianna is still alive, and it would mean everything to me to know where she is and to find her," her aunt Tess Fitts told CNN recently, and began to cry. "I wait for that day, every single day. I believe that day will come."

"It breaks my heart that Arianna is not with her mom and not with her family, but it also breaks my heart even more that I know that Nikki wants nothing more than for Arianna to be with us, to be home," Tess Fitts told CNN with tears in her eyes.

No one has ever been charged with the murder of Nicole and her daughter, Arianna Fitts, has never been found.

The FBI and the San Francisco Police Department are offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest(s) of those responsible for the murder of Nicole Fitts & the disappearance of Arianna Fitts. Please contact the FBI or the tip line at (415) 575-4444 with any information.

