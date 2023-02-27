Cleveland Woman Still Missing After Police ID And Question Man Driving Her Car

Rajah McQueen Photo by Facebook

27-year-old Rajah McQueen is the youngest of six close-knit girl siblings living in Cleveland, Ohio. The doting mother of two sons was a student at Rosedale Bible College where she was pursuing a career in music, something she was passionate about.

The talented young mother was always in constant communication with her family.

“She made a difference when she walked into the room. She lit up the room. We just love her. We just miss her,” Alicia Kirkland, Rajah’s cousin told News 5 Cleveland.

On June 26, 2021, Rajah was seen around 7:30 am on the corners of East 131 Street and Harvard Avenue at a gas station in Cleveland, Ohio. She was driving her silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with license plate JGH3953. Rajah has never been seen again.

Around 11:15 pm the same day, her vehicle was spotted on surveillance video heading west on Harvard Avenue towards Broadway Avenue, News 5 Cleveland reports. This time, Rajah was not driving the vehicle. Surveillance video showed her silver Nissan Sentra heading west on Harvard with a man driving. There are bullet holes clearly visible in the rear passenger door of the car.

“We saw her car when she was driving it around 7:30 a.m., June 26 and it was fine,” Cleveland Police Detective Kevin Callahan told Fox 8 News. “Then after 11 a.m. the car was seen again on security video and a bullet hole is seen on the side of the car. That’s very concerning and alarming to us. Her car has not been spotted since.”

Cleveland police identified and questioned the man driving her car, whose name they have not publicly released. No information has been released about him, the interview with him, or the location of her vehicle.

“There’s something wrong, this isn’t normal. I’m not saying that she’s missing anymore, I’m saying something happened, something happened, and we need to figure out what happened and we need to figure out who is responsible,” her cousin, Alicia Kirkland told News 5 Cleveland.

Rajah McQueen and her vehicle have never been found.

“One of the things I remember Gina DeJesus’ mother saying is, ‘Show me a body and then I’ll know,’ and that is the hope that keeps me alive,” Alicia said, referencing the Cleveland case in which three missing women were found alive after being held captive in a home there for several years.

Rajah McQueen is 5'7" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Rajah McQueen or her vehicle. You can submit an anonymous tip at 216-583-5383. Crime Stoppers is currently offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identity of anyone involved in her disappearance at 216-25CRIME (252-7463). If you have any information, please contact the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office at 216–348–4232 or detectives working the case at 216–623–3138.