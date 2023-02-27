Detroit Mother Missing After Home Break-In

Sandra Hagood Photo by Facebook

A daughter is pleading for help from the public in locating her mother, who vanished from her home in Detroit, Michigan, days after it was burglarized.

69-year-old Sandra Hagood lives in a house in the 8600 block of Stout on the Westside of Detroit, Michigan. In early February 2023, her home was broken into. The house was left in a disarray and many important items were stolen from her home.

"Someone ransacked the house and took some of her important papers," her daughter Melissa Hicks told The Detroit News.

Then, on February 5, 2023, 69-year-old Sandra disappeared. Her daughter, Melissa, last spoke with her mother around 5:00 pm. She has not been seen or heard from since. None of her family or friends have been able to reach her and she has not contacted anyone. She has not answered her cell phone, which her daughter told The Detroit News was "unusual." She said her mother has left for a couple of days in the past, but always informed someone, "She might stay gone for a couple days, but not this long," Melissa told The Detroit News.

When asked if the break-in could be related to the disappearance of her mother, Melissa told The Detroit News, "I think the two are related."

Reports indicate that Sandra may be driving her black 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander, which is also missing.

Sandra Hagood is 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Detroit Police 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.