Mom Tells 5-Year-Old To Hide As Killers Slaughter Parents In Family Home

32-year-old Felicia Hughes and 36-year-old Kenan Breaud Sr. lived in a small, brick house with blue shutters at 17 Petit Bayou Lane in the Village de L'Est subdivision. The couple has a son, Kenan Jr., who lived in the house with his parents in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Kenan Sr. was a local barber who cut hair for the locals and hoped to open his own shop.

On January 17, 2011, Kenan and Felicia lay in bed, and Kenan was in his bedroom down the hall. Around midnight, there was a knock on the door, and Kenan Sr. got up and answered. When he opened the door, five men greeted him. There was a brief exchange of words, and Kenan Sr. turned around and ran down the hallway. He was shot multiple times in the back.

5-year-old Kenan Jr heard the commotion and ran into his parent's room. His mother, Felicia, lay hiding under the covers on the bed and told her son to hide on the other side of the bed. Moments later, she was shot multiple times, including in the temple.

New Orleans Police Officers responded to the call of a shooting and found the bodies of Felicia and Kenan Sr. Their son was found safe.

According to Felicia's uncle, Lafitte Irving, she had just received a $5,000 claims check that many people were aware of, The Times-Picayune reported.

"Where's my mommy? Where's my daddy?" Kenan Jr asked after his parents were murdered, The Times-Picayune reported.

No suspects have ever been named in the homicides of Felicia Hughes and Kenan Breaud Sr., and no arrests have been made. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.