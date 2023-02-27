A Woman Called 911 Screaming For Help And Police Sergeant Laughed At Her. Her Body Was Found One Week Later

D'Lisa Michelle Kelley Photo by Facebook

The horrific disappearance, abduction, and murder case of 24-year-old D'Lisa Michelle Kelley has been failed by the Dallas Police Department from the very start. From a Dallas Police Sergeant laughing at her distressed grandmother's 911 call, to a news outlet discovering critical evidence in the case the police released late into the investigation. This is the story of the unsolved homicide of D'Lisa Michelle Kelley.

24-year-old D'Lisa Michelle Kelley is the mother of a son, Dunyae, and was excited about giving birth to her second child.

On March 7, 2014, D'Lisa, who was eight weeks pregnant, left her grandmother's house in Dallas, Texas to attend the wake of a friend. Around 6:00 pm, her sister, Jasmine, received a frantic phone call from D'Lisa.

She could hear D'Lisa scream, "Stop! Stop! Get off of me!" and a man saying, "Shut up! Stop screaming! You want to be hard-headed," Project Cold Case reports.

Her grandmother called D'Lisa's mother, Lasondra Kelley.

"She was like, 'I've been trying to contact Lisa, have you talked to her?'" Lasondra Kelley told NBC DFW reports. "I haven't talked to her."

She told Lasondra about the phone call.

"She's like, 'Jasmine says she can hear Lisa screaming in the background, and she's screaming for her life,'" Lasondra told NBC 5 DFW.

Her grandmother called 911.

"She was screaming for her life, somebody was beating her and we don't know who has with her," you can hear her say on the 911 call.

A 911 dispatcher in the Emergency Communications Center in Dallas explained the situation to a Dallas Police Sergeant. On the recording, you can hear the sergeant laugh and express his lack of concern. Eventually, the Dallas Police Department took the report, and a missing persons investigation was launched.

No one had seen or spoken to D'Lisa since that horrific 911 call.

"All she could hear was D'Lisa screaming, 'Stop, stop!' And somebody was hitting her and telling her to, 'Shut up, shut up,'" her grandmother can be heard saying on the call.

One week later, on March 14, 2014, the badly beaten and strangled body of D'Lisa Kelley was found on the front porch of an abandoned house at 1215 Presidio Avenue in Oak Cliff.

"She was cut up. She was beaten badly. They crushed her jaw, they crushed her hand. She had gashes all in her face, all in her head. They beat her severely," Lasondra told NBC 5 DFW.

Eight weeks pregnant, D'Lisa and her unborn child were gone. The sergeant who laughed at her grandmother's anguished 911 call was reprimanded.

Then NBC 5 DFW found critical evidence in her case, which the police had never released before. The Dallas Police Department shared surveillance video with the news outlet from a convenience store at the corner of Overton Road and Sunnyvale Street that shows D'Lisa getting into a blue 1986 Mercury Grand Marquis. They realized that 33 minutes after she is seen getting into that vehicle, her sister received the call where D'Lisa sounded like she was fighting for her life and the life of her unborn child.

Investigators claim they interviewed multiple persons of interest, including the person driving the Grand Marquis she was seen getting out of, but no arrests have ever been made in her case.

"That laugh. She had a laugh that would grab you from across the street, 'Who is that?'" Lasondra told NBC 5 DFW.

D'Lisa's mother, Lasondra, has a message for those responsible for the death of her daughter and unborn grandchild,

"We're going to get justice, we're going to find you, you can't hide forever and we will get justice. My grandson will get justice," Lasondra said reports NBC 5 DFW.

If you have any information, please contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3661 or at Crime Stoppers at 877-373-TIPS.