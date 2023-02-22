Philadelphia Police Refuse To Take Woman's Missing Person's Report For Two Years - Mother Searching For Answers

Lisa Michelle Hatchell Photo by The Charley Project

July 19 is Lisa Michelle Hatchell's birthday. A day that should have been a day of celebration turned out to be the beginning of a mystery.

Lisa Hatchell was a United States Army Veteran who was the mother of two children. The 37-year-old mother previously worked at the Philadelphia Navy Yard and was divorced. Lisa lived in the 5400 block of Warrington Avenue in Philadelphia with her boyfriend, Tyrone Henderson. Her children, a son, and a daughter did not live with Lisa. Her 16-year-old son lived with his father and her 7-year-old daughter lived with Lisa's mother, Alonie Watson, reports CNN.

On July 19, 2003, Lisa argued with Tyrone, her boyfriend of 16 years. Witnesses report seeing Lisa and Tyrone argue over money in front of their rowhouse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 10:00 pm. No one has seen or heard from Lisa since then.

"She has never disappeared without letting the family know where she is," Alonie told CNN. "This is just not like her. I feel in my heart that her disappearance doesn't have anything to do with her taking drugs that night and then running away. She just wouldn't do that."

According to CNN, when her mother attempted to report her missing in 2003, Alonie said the Philadelphia Police Department refused to accept the report. Finally, two years after her disappearance, in 2005, the police department took an official report. Investigators finally questioned Lisa's boyfriend, Tyrone. They searched his house, and he took a voluntary polygraph test, but the results of that test have not been made public.

In 2006, tipsters reported seeing Lisa at an apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia. Investigators traveled to Atlanta to verify the sighting, but the apartment manager of the complex said Lisa was not living there, reports CNN. Authorities found no leads that she was at the complex. In 2008, a tipster said she was working as a waitress in Atlanta, reports CNN, but that tip proved to be fruitless as well.

Lisa has never been located, and no charges have ever been filed in connection to her disappearance.

Lisa Michelle Hatchell is 5'4" and weighed 135 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-685-3258.