A North Carolina Woman Has Vanished From Her Bedroom In The Middle Of The Night

Priti Ashley Porter Photo by The Charley Project

Priti Ashley Porter lived with her mother, Tanya Davis, and stepfather on Windy Hill Drive in Gastonia, North Carolina. She graduated from Ashbrook High School in 2007. After high school, Ashley worked in some manufacturing positions in Gastonia. She was a model citizen who never drank, used drugs, or had legal issues.

"I could be a good friend but there's a respect that I'm her mother," Tanya Davis told the Gastonia Gazette. "If she drank, she did that somewhere else. If she smoked, she did it somewhere else. She didn't do that around me."

On April 19, 2009, 22-year-old Ashley had dinner with her family. Afterward, she spent some time on the internet, and then went to a neighbor's house to chat. She came back home around 10:00 pm, told her mother goodnight, and went to her room.

The following morning, Tanya needed something from Ashley's room, and she knocked on Ashley's locked bedroom door. Tanya never got an answer. Ashley's stepfather was able to open her bedroom door. When they stepped inside the room Ashley was gone. They found Ashley's window open with the screen missing. Her cell phone, purse, money, and personal belongings were still in her room.

Ashley has never been seen again.

Tanya thought Ashley left to go stay with some friends, but when she did not return, her mother reported her missing.

"That's the worst thing anybody wants to do is lose their child," Tanya told the Gaston Gazette. "It's just one thing you don't want to do."

Ashley had an ex-boyfriend who her parents did not allow at their house.

"It kinda makes you think," Tanya told the Gaston Gazette. "Was it somebody who was not comfortable with knocking at my door, ringing my doorbell, that they would go to the window to get her attention instead of coming to the door? It's not normal, no, for her to go out the window. But with the knowledge that I didn't want this person around, they must not have felt comfortable enough to knock on the door."

Tanya has spent much of her time praying. Not knowing what happened to her daughter has been very tough for her the Gaston Gazette reports.

"We just want to know something," Tanya told the Gaston Gazette. "If she's no longer with us in the world I want a place I'll be able to go and visit her and have a proper place for her to be."

"I want to believe she's still out there," Ashley's brother, Chauncey McKinney, told the Gaston Gazette. "I don't want to think somebody did something to her. I miss her. I love her."

Priti Ashley Porter is 5'3" and weighed 140-150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6879.