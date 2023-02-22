Mother Said Her 4-Year-Old Suddenly Vanished From A Michigan Mall. What Really Happened To D'Wan Sims?

D’Wan Christian Sims Photo by The Charley Project

25-year-old D'Wanna Harris lived in Livonia, Michigan, with her 4-year-old son D'Wan Sims. D'Wan was a little boy who enjoyed watching television, especially the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, his favorite show, reports the Charley Project.

On December 11, 1994, D'Wanna and D'Wan visited a Target store in the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. D'Wanna told authorities that at 2:30 pm, D'Wan was walking along a corridor between the Target store and the central mall area when he suddenly vanished, reports the Charley Project. Investigators launched a search for the little boy. More than 40 investigators from Detroit and Livonia, the Michigan State Police, and the FBI joined the search for D'Wan.

"It was one of the largest investigations to ever take place in Michigan," police Chief Robert Stevenson told The Detroit News.

Investigators thoroughly reviewed hours of surveillance video from the mall. Little D'Wan was never located on any of the Wonderland Mall video footage. Witnesses told authorities they saw D'Wanna arrive at the mall at 3:30 pm, an hour after she said D'Wan vanished, reports the Charley Project. No one remembered seeing D'Wan at the mall on December 11, 1994. Authorities gave D'Wanna two polygraph tests and she failed them both. Investigators said they never believed her story.

"I can tell you that not one person who worked on that investigation believed her story," former police Chief Robert Stevenson told The Detroit News.

D'Wanna maintained her innocence in the disappearance of her son. According to the Charley Project, she was emotionally drained by D'Wan's disappearance and was in therapy to cope. Although his grandmother had a life insurance policy on D'Wan, she said D'Wanna knew nothing about the policy and that the money was really for his college education, reports the Charley Project.

D'Wan's father was given a polygraph test, which he passed. He has never been considered a suspect in the disappearance of his son.

After her son vanished, D'Wanna moved to Durham, North Carolina where she remarried and lived with her husband and children.

In 2019, a man named Mike Cash publicly announced that he was D'Wan Sims.

"The first time I became aware of D'Wan Sims was around 1999, when a psychic came (on television and talked about the case). I remember looking at my younger pictures, and thinking 'That looks just like me,'" Mike Cash told The Detroit News. "My cousins said, 'It is you. You're D'Wan Sims.' They'd make jokes, but it's not funny."

The cousins of Mike Cash told him he was D'Wan Sims and that his mother was never pregnant. D'Wanna Wiggins (her married name) was doubtful that Mike Cash was her son, reports the Associated Press.

“I have no clue, whatsoever,” she told the Associated Press in an interview. “You would like to be hopeful.”

On December 7, 2020, D'Wanna Wiggins died in her home in North Carolina.

In June 2021, DNA testing confirmed that Mike Cash was not D'Wan Sims.

"His DNA does not match," Livonia Police Captain Tom Goralski, who investigated D'Wan's disappearance, told The Detroit News. "He's not D'Wan. For his part, it's hopefully some closure for him. For us, it means our investigation is still ongoing, and we're still trying to solve the case."

D'Wan Sims has never been found.

D'Wan Christian Sims was 3'0" and weighed 50 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Livonia Police Department at 313-421-1920.