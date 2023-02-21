Atlantic City, NJ

Abandoned As A Newborn, The System Gave Her Back To Her Mother - Then She Vanished

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yodr_0kuZKIxI00
Bonita Karen Sanders Age 1 to Age Progression 19 Years OldPhoto byThe Charley Project

Bonita Sanders and Abdul Salaam were together for eight years. During their relationship, the couple had two children. Bonita already had two children when she met Abdul. When their daughter, also named Bonita, was born on September 17, 1984, her mother Bonita allegedly abandoned her at an Atlantic City hospital. The authorities never filed charges against the mother, and Abdul began seeking custody of his newborn daughter.

On September 14, 1986, just a few days before her 2nd birthday, 1-year-old Bonita Karen was strapped in a stroller on the front porch of her house in the 900 block of Baltic Avenue at the Virginia Court Apartments in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It was around 6:00 pm, and Bonita Karen was eating a popsicle while her siblings played outside. Her mother Bonita looked out the window at 7:00 pm and discovered Bonita Karen's stroller was empty.

According to the Charley Project, Bonita told authorities she searched Baltic Avenue and the surrounding area for Bonita Karen but did not locate her daughter. Bonita reported Bonita Karen missing at 8:30 pm. Bonita Karen has never been seen or heard from again.

Abdul requested that the New Jersey Division of Youth and Family Services check on the well-being of Bonita Karen. When DYFS went to the apartment, no one was home. DYFS prepared for a second visit to the residence, but little Bonita Karen vanished before the visit occurred.

In October 1986, the following month, Bonita checked into Atlantic City Medical Center under the alias "Laura Smith." She delivered a baby boy. On October 7, 1986, Bonita and her newborn son were discharged. She took a cab to a bus terminal in Atlantic City. Bonita left the baby alone, lying face-down in the terminal restroom, and boarded a bus to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Someone rescued her son shortly after she left him alone in the restroom. Bonita was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The boy's father told authorities Bonita told him she had an abortion and was no longer pregnant, reports the Charley Project. He had no idea she carried the baby full term until investigators contacted him.

During her trial, the prosecutor told the court about Bonita Karen. He said Bonita never asked about her daughter's case, was uncooperative with authorities, provided false leads, and lied to the authorities, the Charley Project reports.

In January 1987, she was sentenced to nine months in prison, and the state placed her children in the foster care system. Bonita served five months but was arrested again for shoplifting shortly after her release. Bonita was on parole when she was arrested and served 15 months in jail.

According to the Charley Project, Abdul Salaam told authorities he believed Bonita was never abducted. He asked authorities to search the Virginia Court Apartments for Bonita, reports the Charley Project. Investigators brought in cadaver dogs but never located any evidence in the disappearance of Bonita Karen.

On February 23, 2009, investigators searched a wooded lot in Pleasantville, New Jersey for Bonita's remains. Authorities did not discover any evidence, and the search was discontinued after one week.

"They said they got strong evidence that the little girl is dead, and that the person told them where to look," her aunt Danielle Dabney told Fox News. According to the Charley Project, that person was Bonita's best friend.

On February 27, 2009, Atlantic City Prosecutor Ted Housel asked the public for any information on the location of Bonita Karen's mother, Bonita Sanders.

On May 5, 2009, Abdul Salaam rode his bike to the corner of Baltic Avenue and New York Avenue at 9:00 pm. He turned the corner and knew it was her as soon as he saw her. It was the mother of his missing daughter, Bonita Sanders.

“She didn’t think I recognized her because she had this big white beach hat pulled over her head,” Abdul told The Press of Atlantic City.

He grabbed Bonita by her arm.

“Don’t touch me,” she said, according to Abdul, reports The Press of Atlantic City.

“OK, I’m not going to put my hand on you, I just want to talk to you,” Abdul told The Press of Atlantic City. “She said, ‘I ain’t got nothing to say to you,’ and kept walking.”

Bonita walked away from Abdul. She walked into an apartment in the Stanley Homes Village. Abdul called 911.

“I told (the dispatcher) she was wanted for questioning in my daughter’s murder,” Abdul told The Press of Atlantic City.

When authorities arrived, Bonita gave them an identification with another name.

“She had changed her clothes, just that quick,” Abdul told The Press of Atlantic City. “Just that quick. But it wasn’t quick enough.”

Abdul verified she was Bonita Sanders. She was arrested but was out of jail the following day. No one has ever been charged with the disappearance of their daughter, Bonita Karen Sanders.

“I just hope I’ll find out where my daughter’s body is so I can bury her,” Abdul told The Press of Atlantic City. “She deserves at least that.”

Bonita Karen Sanders has never been found. If you have any information, please contact the Atlantic City Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit at 609-645-7700.

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations.

Columbus, OH
70K followers

