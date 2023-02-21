Indiana Mother Missing After Picking Up Her Tax Refund Check From Chicago Tax Preparer

Lorenzia Tucker Photo by Facebook

31-year-old Lorenzia Tucker moved from Chicago, Illinois to East Chicago, Indiana with her three children. She moved to get away from her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lee, whom she had issues with.

On February 4, 2011, Lorenzia traveled to Chicago to pick up her tax refund check from a tax preparer. Later that evening, her 10-year-old son, Bernard Burson, called his grandmother, Jeanetta Totty, and told her his mother had not returned home.

"I feel so sad 'cause she left our house. She said she was going to come back in a minute, but then she never did," Bernard told ABC 7.

The tax preparer informed her mother that while Lorenzia was there, she called someone to pick her up.

"She had left the tax office around 2, or something like that, and she was on her way home," her mother, Jeanetta Totty, told ABC 7. "That is not the norm for my daughter to just don't call, don't come home or text."

Jeanetta filed missing person reports with Chicago Police Department in Illinois and the East Chicago Police Department in Indiana.

The tax preparer also informed her mother that Lorenzia has never cashed the tax refund check.

When asked if her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lee, who she moved to get away from could be involved, Jeanetta told the Chicago Sun-Times, "He's in jail, but one of his kid's mother keeps clashing with my daughter. They don't get along. Every time they run into each other, it's always bad. Nothing good comes from it."

At the time of Lorenzia's disappearance, Andrew was in jail charged with sex crimes against his biological daughter and stepdaughter. He was being held on a $1 million bond at the time.

"Mamma, if you out there, please come home. I miss you and I love you. I want you to please come home," her then-teenage daughter, Latoria Coleman told ABC 7.

Lorenzia has never returned back home.

"She was, to me, a very dedicated mom, getting on her feet, getting her place, and putting her kids all under the same roof with her," Jeanetta told ABC 7.

Her three children, devastated when their mother vanished, were raised by their grandmother.

Lorenzia Tucker is 5'7"-5'9" and weighed 125-130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the East Chicago Police Department at 219-801-2645.