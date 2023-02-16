“He’s A Walking Secret." Virginia Father Of Two Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Theodoric Hunter?

Theodoric Elton Hunter Sr. Photo by The Charley Project

Theodoric Elton Hunter Sr. grew up in Suffolk, Virginia. He went to high school in Portsmouth, Virginia, and then worked at Food Lion and Walmart for several years. In 1995, Theo met Priscilla Hunter. The two were married from 1999 to 2007 and have two sons together, 23-year-old Theodoric, Jr and 25-year-old Quinton. Theo was very close to his sons, speaking to them several times a week, reports the Daily Press.

Theo married Loretta Moore in 2010. The couple divorced in 2013. In October 2018, Theo married Deirdre "Dee" Gelzhiser-Hunter. Dee runs a trucking firm in Portsmouth, Virginia. The couple lived in the 400 block of Hollywood Avenue in Hampton, Virginia. Theo started a job at Virginia International Terminals and joined the International Longshoremen's Association in July 2019.

According to the Daily Press, Dee said Theo moved out of their home in July 2019. She told the Daily Press that Theo kept his clothes in a locker at work but would still "pop in and pop out" after he moved out.

On August 24, 2019, Theo took his sons to a Hampton, Virginia Nissan dealership to pick up their new vehicles. He co-signed on the loans for his sons and promised to pay half the payments with them. Theo then went to work.

According to the Daily Press, on August 24, 2019, Dee said Theo came by the house after work. She asked him to hang a TV for a friend of hers. Even though he "fussed" about doing it, he completed the task. Dee told the Daily Press that she then asked Theo about a lunchtime meeting he had with another woman that day. She said Theo told her "he didn't want to hear her mouth." Dee told the Daily Press when she went to bed at 10:30 pm, Theo was still in the kitchen. She said she woke up around midnight and found his house key on the kitchen counter, but Theo and his car were gone.

Dee told the Daily Press Theo left the house "many times", but felt this time was different since they were breaking up.

“We were already done because I found out so much stuff,” Dee told the Daily Press.

Theo never showed up for that day. On August 27, 2019, after two days of no-shows at work, his supervisor called his family. Theo's mother, Vertley Hunter, reported him missing that same afternoon.

“The morning that this happened, I had a terrible dream,” his mother told the Daily Press. "It was hard for me to shake that dream for a whole week.”

According to his family and ex-wife, Priscilla, this behavior is uncharacteristic of Theo. He is very close to his family and stayed in constant contact with his family members.

“It’s way out of character,” Priscilla told the Daily Press. “In the 20-something years that I’ve known him, he’s never done this."

According to the Charley Project, Theo owned two cell phones. Both phones were going straight to voicemail and were unable to be tracked. Authorities went to Dee and Theo's Hollywood Avenue home. Dee allowed them to complete a walk-through in the house.

“I do not know where he went,” Dee told the Daily Press. “He’s a walking secret. He has so much going on that he could be anywhere.” According to the Daily Press, Dee said "he has a lot going on" in his life that she was unaware of. She said he rarely allowed her to meet his family, and he had many friends she was unaware of.

Authorities reported the license plate of Theo's 2019 black Nissan Altima, UYY-5688, was picked up going south on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel at 3:00 am on August 25, 2019.

Theo and his vehicle have never been found.

“I know he misses me," his son Quinton Hunter told the Daily Press. “I think something happened to him.”

Theodoric Elton Hunter Sr. is 5'10" and weighed 232 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111.