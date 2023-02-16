Mother Of Six Geanna Jones Disappeared. Then Her Husband Set Their House On Fire And Moved Away.

Geanna Maria Jones Photo by The Charley Project

Geanna Maria Jones got married, had three children with her husband, and got divorced. In 1990, she married her second husband, Wilfred Jones, and had three more children.

“It’s no secret that our mom had a rough life. And that she was on drugs for years,” her daughter Nikki told Dateline. “I remember how it was when I was in middle school. She struggled. But then she had a complete turnaround. She spent so long going to meetings that she actually became a sponsor herself. She wanted to help others get their life back… like people had helped her.”

Geanna and Wilfred moved into a new house in Jacksonville, Florida, and Geanna started a job with Security Link as a system monitor.

“I have never seen anyone turn their life around like that… she did a complete 180,” Nikki told Dateline.

Geanna spent as much time with her children as possible, taking them to Disney World and family vacations.

On November 5, 2000, Geanna departed her West Jacksonville, Florida home early in the morning and headed to work.

“I was in bed when she came in to kiss me goodnight,” her daughter Cortney told Dateline. “She told me she’d see me the next morning. But when I woke up, she wasn’t there.”

Cortney was just 10 years old. 36-year-old Geanna usually worked overnight at Security Link and would be home when her children awoke in the morning. Geanna has never been seen again.

“She was there for us kids, all of us,” Nikki told Dateline. “And she did all the great mom things. She cooked for us and came to my track meets. I was just really proud of her.”

According to Dateline, Wilfred told authorities on November 5, 2000, Geanna left for work around 4:30 am and never returned. He reported her missing the following day.

On November 8, 2000, Geanna's red 2000 Ford Expedition was located abandoned in the 5100 block of Ricker Road. Ricker Road is about one mile from her house. Her purse, keys, and cell phone were inside the vehicle.

Authorities got a search warrant for Geanna and Wilfred's home. Before they could search the house, it caught on fire, and the master bedroom was destroyed. Wilfred told authorities he fell asleep smoking a cigarette in bed while the children were at school. He told authorities the smoke alarms in the house woke him up. Investigators prevented Wilfred from re-entering the residence after the fire and searched the residence. Authorities found blood in the house that was later determined to be Geanna's. Wilfred moved away from the Jacksonville, Florida area. Wilfred never contacted Nikki, Geanna's adult daughter from her first marriage, about her mother's disappearance. Nikki told Dateline that the sheriff's department told her that her mother was missing.

Nikki sought custody of her younger siblings. Instead, the state placed the children in the custody of the Florida Department of Children's Services. The children were placed with relatives and then in foster care.

“The past 20 years has really put a strain on our family,” Nikki told Dateline. “I just keep asking why wasn’t enough done when mom first went missing?”

Nikki and Courtney often post on social media about their mother.

“We want to find her… we want justice… and we also just want to tell her story,” Nikki told Dateline. “She was passionate about helping others and you could see that in her writing.”

Geanna has never been found and no charges have been filed in connection with her disappearance. Geanna Maria Jones is 5'9" and weighed 165 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 904-353-2240.