The Boyfriend Of A Missing New Jersey Woman Was Arrested For Child Molestation. Where Is Tomiene Jones?

Tomiene "Meme" Mary Jones Photo by The Charley Project

Tomiene Mary Jones grew up outside Woodstown, New Jersey. Tomiene's father, Thomas Jones, named his beloved daughter after himself reports the Courier-Post. When she was 15 years old, she met Marc S. Goodson. Marc and Tomiene had a daughter, Janiyah, together, but a rocky relationship. Marc was violent towards Tomiene, who everyone called "Meme." Meme even sought refuge at a women's shelter from Marc to prevent him from finding her address reports the Charley Project. In August 2000, Meme took Marc to court for child support for Janiyah.

19-year-old Meme was a postal worker who loved her 2-year-old daughter, affectionately calling Janiyah her "buddy", reports the Courier Post. On April 17, 2002, Meme dropped Janiyah off at the babysitters. That evening, she and a friend went out in Penns Grove, New Jersey. Meme's friend dropped her back off at her Mullica Hill West apartment on Route 45 in Harrison Township, New Jersey around 11:30 pm. Around 1:00 am, the two spoke on the phone for less than half an hour. That is the last time anyone has spoken to or seen Meme.

The following day, Janiyah's babysitter called Meme's brother, Tom, and told him Meme failed to pick up her daughter. According to her family, Meme was a devoted mother who was never late picking Janiyah up. Concerned, he went to Meme's apartment and discovered the front door of her apartment open. His sister's 2000 Ford Focus was parked in front of her apartment. Tom cautiously called his sister's name and never got a response. He backed out of the apartment and called the Harrison Township Police Department. Inside, authorities found meme's keys, wallet, purse, and identification reports the South Jersey Times.

That same day, police arrested Marc. But not in connection with Meme's disappearance. Marc had been involved in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old child. According to authorities, he video-recorded the sexual event. He was arrested and the victim was granted a restraining order. Marc violated the restraining order and was arrested again when his bail was revoked. Marc was sent to prison on child molestation and drug charges. When questioned by authorities, he denied any involvement in the disappearance of Meme. Investigators searched his home and found cocaine but found no evidence of the disappearance of Meme.

Authorities searched the area of Alloway Creek. In April 2000, two years prior, the body of Nyoka Brice was found in Alloway Creek. Nyoka Brice is the former girlfriend of Marc S. Goodson and the mother of one of his children. No one has ever been charged with her murder. Marc S. Goodson continues to maintain his innocence in the disappearance of Meme.

"It was frustrating when it first happened, and it’s frustrating now," her father Thomas told the Courier-Post. "This was in 2002 and it’s still frustrating to me ... I just pray every day. I basically, in my heart, turned it over to God. God knows best and I don’t get myself all bogged down in all that no more. All that’s just up to God now."

Her mother, Cheryl Jones, and father, Thomas, have continued to search for their beloved daughter.

"It still seems like yesterday, like 2002," Cheryl Jones told the Courier Post. "Nothing's changed."

They have participated in searches, conducted their own, and raised money for billboards featuring their daughter's case. The couple has raised Janiyah, who looks just like her mother. The high schooler wants to be a veterinarian, the same aspirations her mother once had.

Tomiene Mary Jones was 5'4"- 5'6" and weighed 135 pounds when she vanished. There is currently a $10,000 reward for any information about her disappearance. If you have any information, please contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at 856-478-6839.