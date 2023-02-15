River Rouge, MI

Michigan Notary Missing After Failing To Show Up For Job In River Rouge

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Jennifer Nicole BlackmonPhoto byFacebook

Jennifer Nicole Blackmon is the youngest of seven siblings.

“I have seven children and Jennifer was the baby,” Jennifer’s mother, Mae Jackson Hamer told Dateline. “Jennifer was a very smart little girl. She was a bright person who wanted more for herself and her children. She was loud and talkative, she was a boisterous type person. She spoke her mind.”

Jennifer is the mother of four children living in River Rouge, Michigan. Recently divorced, she moved out of the home she shared with her ex-husband and worked as a notary public.

“She had got an apartment, which wasn't far, you know, from the house where she resided with her husband,” her close friend Nikki Brown told Dateline.

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, Jennifer had some car trouble so she borrowed her daughter's car to travel to a job in River Rouge.

“I told her to go park that car and get your daughter’s car and try to get to work,” her father, James Hamer told Dateline.

35-year-old Jennifer Blackmon never arrived at the job.

“She was a no call -- no show,” Nikki told Dateline. "She always went to school and worked, like, that was just all Jennifer did. This is nothing that she would do. This is so unlike her.”

Jennifer and her mother, Mae, planned to see each other the following day, Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Jennifer never showed up and calls to her phone went unanswered.

“We had went shopping together and she was talking about coming down to wrap her presents," Mae told Dateline.

Authorities later found her daughter's borrowed vehicle that Jennifer was driving in the 500 block of Frazier Street, near where Jennifer and her ex-husband once lived. None of her belongings were in the vehicle, and there was no sign of Jennifer.

Investigators discovered the last known phone call Jennifer made was to her ex-husband, and the last location her phone pinged from was Frazier Street. Her family and friends searched the area, but Jennifer nor her cell phone have ever been found. The last known sighting of her was in the 400 block of Polk Street in River Rogue at 5:00 pm on December 22, 2020.

"All I know is that my daughter’s not at home, that she’s supposed to be home," Mae told Dateline. “I’m just not feeling well about her not being here. I’m angry. I want justice for my daughter. I want justice for my grandchildren. I want justice for me.”

Jennifer Nicole Blackmon is 5'5" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. There is currently a $2500 reward for information leading to the location of Jennifer being offered by Michigan Crime Stoppers. If you have any information, please contact the River Rouge Police Department at 313-842-8700.

